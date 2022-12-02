Amazon’s era of constant innovation may be over TechCrunch





AWS re:Invent, Amazon’s cloud division’s annual customer event, was once jam-packed with announcements. The innovations the company produced were so impactful that it was hard to keep up with the onslaught of news.

However, this year felt different. If last year was gradual, this year was downright slow when it came to meaningful news.

To give you a sense of the coverage here at TechCrunch, we wrote 28 articles about the event last year. I didn’t mean to reduce the number of articles. There was simply irrelevant news to write.

All of the AI ​​and machine learning keynotes on Day 2 were incremental improvements to existing products. With so few meaningful announcements, his colleague Frederic Lardinois wrote a post with a photo mocking the lack of news.

It seems that the ecosystem has grown so huge that there are so many products out there. So the company decided to focus on making it easier to work with those products (or external partner products). Create things from scratch.

From a news standpoint, that means really less to write about. We believe the 8 new SageMaker features or 5 new database and analytics features are important to the people who need them, and we already feel like they’ve been layered into a feature-rich suite of products.

No different than Microsoft Word over the years: A perfectly good word processor, the only way to really improve it is to keep adding new features to reach a wider or more detailed audience. It was about making it relevant.

