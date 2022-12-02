Chonkey dog ​​turns into Google Maps landmark





This dog is so big that it’s on Google Maps.

A stocky dog ​​named Watermelon became such a sensation in Georgia that it was immortalized as a local landmark on Google Maps.

Since her “land bark” status, the plus-sized puppy has received over 80 five-star reviews on the site, with fans praising the “chunky old lady.”

In fact, typing ‘Watermelon Dog Georgia’ in Google Maps will bring up a map of the capital, Tbilisi, often showing marble hybrids as places titled ‘Watermelon Dog’. Her address is 13 Amagreba Street, across from the bank and liquor store.

Named for its round shape, the watermelon prefers to sit in the same place all day waiting for treats from tourists, which is probably why it became the official website.

The supersized stray, also known as ‘Sweet Bun,’ was cared for by an elderly woman during the COVID-19 lockdown, but is now made for her, according to a fan on Twitter. They live in cardboard boxes, reports Bored Panda.

She boasts a green tag that indicates she is homeless but harmless (some people have mistaken it for a TripAdvisor sticker, according to Bored Panda).

Despite her lazy status, watermelon isn’t exactly starving, mainly because of the hordes of tourists screaming to feed her.

In fact, according to Miller, visitors can even purchase dog food canned watermelon from nearby shopkeepers.

However, due to her poor health, he asked fans to keep sweets to a minimum.

“My life isn’t complete until I pet a watermelon puppy,” spewed a fan on Google Maps after hitting his foot. “Amazing daddy! Totally 5 stars!” wrote one fan. Visitors can purchase cans of watermelon from nearby shopkeepers who look after her.

Just like beloved restaurants and tourist destinations, this curvaceous dog receives overwhelming paw reviews on Google Maps.

“A very beautiful and smart dog,” Pilgrim Puppy Maria Khoklova showed off a photo of a watermelon sitting on a traffic island.

“She looks great and deserves a scratch,” another fan gushed, while a third wrote: Totally 5 stars! ”

“My life ain’t over until I pet a watermelon puppy,” said another, throwing Sweet Bun a digital bone.

