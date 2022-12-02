How to get Google Calendar for Mac





Google Workspace aka G-Suite is a highly connected space. So if you use Gmail, you probably also use Google Drive, Google Calendar, and other productivity and collaboration tools that Google conveniently has at your disposal. Pros: Free unless you need to upgrade your storage. Cons: No Google Calendar app for Mac.

Some people say okay and go to their calendars from their browser. However, if it slows down your productivity, you can find a workaround. This article explains how to get the Google Calendar desktop app on your Mac. There’s not just one but several ways to go about migrating your Google Calendar to your desktop, so you can choose the one that works best for you.

How to get the Google Calendar app for Mac

Unless you religiously erase your browsing activity, your browser remembers the sites you visit. So when you open your browser and start typing in your calendar, it immediately suggests the correct URL. But what if you could create a simple shortcut to access Google Calendar from your Mac desktop? Then how to set up such shortcuts through various browsers, how to create your own Google Calendar for your MacBook, and better if you think you’re ready for more advanced calendar tools. describes how to replace it with an alternative.

We value your time. Let’s start with the coolest way to use Unite to create a full-featured Google Calendar for him on Mac.

Unite is a Mac app that lets you convert your website to native macOS without code. Whether it’s Instagram, Google Calendar, or a service that doesn’t offer a Mac app, Unite can help fill the gap.

Open Unite from Setapp Paste the link to your Google Calendar and enter the app name Unite will automatically load the app icon, but you can also upload your own[Create Unite Application]Click.

that’s it. Once Unite has generated the app,[Launch Application]Click to start using the Google Calendar app for Mac. You can place it in the Dock of your menu bar just like any other app.

remove app banner

Create a shortcut using Google Chrome

A simplified version of getting the Google Calendar app for Mac desktop is to set up a shortcut to access Google Calendar in your browser. You don’t get the app itself, but you do get an easy way to open Google Calendar. Here’s how to do it via Google Chrome:

Open Google Calendar in Chrome Click the three dots in the top right corner >[その他のツール]>[ショートカットを作成]name the shortcut[作成]Find the shortcut on your Mac in Spotlight or Finder and click it. This will open Google Calendar in Chrome.

Create a shortcut in Safari

Safari users can also take advantage of Google Calendar shortcuts.

Open Google Calendar in Safari Resize the window so you can see your desktop Select the link in Safari’s URL bar and drag it to your desktop to complete. If you’re wondering how to get the Google Calendar icon on your desktop, this shortcut might be the answer. Note, however, that the calendar will still open in your browser.

Not great, not terrible. Using shortcuts like this certainly saves time. But there are even better options. Use MenubarX to put a fully functional Google Calendar app in your menu bar.

MenubarX basically duplicates the browser page in the menu bar. Such pages are fully browsable, so you don’t need to redirect to a real browser to complete your work. Here’s how to set up his MenubarX shortcut for Google Calendar.

Open MenubarX via Setapp Click the apps icon in the menu bar and type Google Calendar in search Log in with your credentials to see your calendar MenubarX automatically generates a menu bar icon for Google Calendar, so you can Next time you can just click it to open the calendar.

Add Google Calendar to Apple Calendar

Since Mac users have the Calendar app pre-installed, many people decide to switch from Google Calendar to Apple Calendar. But did you know you can have both in one interface? Consider adding your Google Calendar account to Apple Calendar. Unless you need specific Google features, this might be a good alternative to the Google Calendar desktop app. Here’s how to sync your Google and Apple calendars:

Open System Preferences on your Mac Go to Internet Accounts Click Google and see if the Calendar item is enabled If not, toggle it on to see if it is associated with your Google Account Sign in with the credentials you left. Events from this calendar are automatically added to your Apple Calendar.

Best Google Calendar Alternatives for Mac

Once you figure out how to get Google Calendar for Mac, the best thing you can do is say “I don’t really need it”. Jokes aside, after playing around with your Google Calendar settings, you might come to the conclusion that your client doesn’t cover all your needs. What’s the point of sticking with it when there’s a powerful alternative that you can explore for free? Here are just two we love.

BusyCal is a popular Mac calendar app that brings some unique UI enhancements to the table. View tasks from reminders on the side, combine multiple accounts, including Google accounts, in one calendar view, track real-time weather forecasts, and more.

People who use BusyCal via Setapp often mention in their reviews that they love the Zoom integration and how BusyCal works so smoothly with SSO. Contact management is also appreciated, especially the easy contact transfer.

If note-taking is part of your daily routine, you might prefer a calendar that syncs well with your notes. NotePlan is perfect here. View notes, tasks, minutes, and calendars side by side. You can also attach notes to calendar events and customize event alerts.

Google Calendar for MacBook — Yes or No?

After considering multiple options for using Calendar on Mac, the final question remaining is whether you want Google Calendar for your MacBook as a desktop app. If so, you can use Unite to create such an app — it takes just a minute. Or take advantage of browser shortcuts, MenubarX, or Apple Calendar integration for quick access to your Google Calendar events without having to install a dedicated app.

Last but not least, you can try alternative calendar tools for Mac such as NotePlan and BusyCal.

If someone asks you what the best flow is for using Google Calendar on your Mac, answer that you won’t know until you try a few. Luckily, you can try all the tools mentioned in this article for free with Setapp, an app subscription for Mac and iPhone. MenubarX, Unite, NotePlan, BusyCal, and many other great tools are part of the deal. Sign up now and enjoy everything for free for 7 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setapp.com/how-to/how-to-get-google-calendar-for-mac The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos