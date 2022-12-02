Commonwealth and Local Partners Collaborate on Mercer Innovation Fund – Business Journal Daily





Hermitage, Pennsylvania Ben Franklin Technology Partners and several regional groups, including Penn-Northwest Development Corp., launched a new initiative to support technology-based start-ups and companies entering the technology space.

Brian Throwin, Northwest Portfolio Director at Ben Franklin Partners, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, joined Penn Northwest Executive Director Rod Wilt at a press conference Thursday morning, adding that Mercer Announced the County Innovation Fund.

Local partners Penn Northwest, Chenango Valley Enterprise Zone, Community Hope Investment Partnership Group, Greenville Area Economic Development Corporation and the City of Hermitage contributed a total of $410,000 to the new loan fund. Ben Franklin Partners uses to support technology companies in Mercer County. , combined with his own funding, Wilt said.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners finds, mentors and invests in innovative technology companies and small manufacturers, Slawin said. Also, with today’s announcement of the Mercer County Innovations His Fund, he added that the company is dedicated to finding businesses within Mercer County and will continue to do so.

As the county’s primary economic development agency, the partnership will provide another tool to help those entrepreneurs who are in the pre-launch stage or are starting new companies, primarily in the technology sector. The Mercer County Industrial Growth Fund, provided by Penn-Northwest, is a lender of sticks and bricks and equipment to help drive the commercial, manufacturing and industrial elements of the county economy, he said. explains.

We are very good at hardware assets, [but] We really didn’t have the ability to fund intellectual property, trademarks, and emerging technologies. There was simply no way to secure it, he said. So with Ben Franklin as our underwriter and primary lender, we were able to partner with them so we didn’t have to start over.

That gap is made possible by Kara Wasser, founder of OhanaLink Technologies, a technology-based startup launched in 2020 that provides a secure communications platform to connect families and others during health-related events. revealed through the efforts of local partners working with

Wasser, who has four rounds of funding from Ben Franklin Partners, cautioned Wilts and Slawin that Mercer County has no matching fund resources for technology, she said. Stated. At the same time, neighboring Ohio, especially nearby Youngstown, has incredible innovations that the Pennsylvania-based Ohana Link didn’t cover, she said, even in larger Pennsylvania communities like Allegheny County. she said.

Why didn’t Mercer County have anything like what was happening across the border? she asked.

The intention was to find more OhanaLink Technologies and more entrepreneurs like Kara Wasser and her team to build on that tradition here in Mercer County, Slawin said.

There were also several existing companies that were adding technology components to their business, but were unable to help fund them either.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners promotes business opportunities for great technology companies in the county and works with Penn Northwest and other local partners to promote activities, he said. and the Ben Franklin Learning Center to support startups through a variety of programs. With all the support we can offer these companies, you can literally take an idea on a napkin and turn it into a company to grow and grow. Scale and do great things.

Additionally, the organization could write checks of $50,000 to $1 million out of its own funds to support its activities, apparently depending on where the company is in its growth stage, he said. .

Companies can connect directly with Penn-Northwest and Ben Franklin, but eventually Ben Franklin will put them through the process, Wilt said. Data shows that a company that goes through this process is seven times more likely to succeed than if he chooses to go it alone. Additionally, the goal is for the partnership-backed businesses to remain in Mercer County.

We want them to stay and we want to build part of our economy around it. He said. Any money that the company has repaid will be put back into the loan fund.

Wasser, whose company still works with Ben Franklin, said he plans to raise funding through the program as Ohanalink grows. Receiving Ben Franklin’s funding qualifies her innovation fund, she said.

Companies that receive Mercer County Innovation Fund funds that choose to move out of the county will have to pay those funds back, Wilt said. Having such funds will help us attract more local entrepreneurs and college students with business ideas.

To date, our toolbox has had absolutely no tools to help them, said Wilt. i hope there is [and] manufacturing.

