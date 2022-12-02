Google shuts down Duplex on the Web, tries to bring AI smarts to retail sites and more TechCrunch





Duplex on the Web is a suite of AI-powered services that navigate sites and simplify processes like ordering food, buying movie tickets, and more. Google on the Web and the automation features enabled by it will no longer be supported as of this month, according to a note on the Google support page.

“As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we are addressing the feedback we have received from our users and developers,” a Google spokesperson said in an email to TechCrunch, adding that Duplex on the Web partners are preparing to shut down. was notified to assist “By the end of this year, we will be retiring Duplex on the Web and focusing entirely on bringing his AI advancements to his Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day.”

At the 2019 Google I/O Developer Conference, Google introduced Duplex on the Web, the result of its Duplex technology for automating phone calls. First, it focused on a few narrow use cases, such as opening the website of a movie theater chain and entering all the required information on behalf of the user. However, Duplex on the Web was later extended to passwords, allowing users to automatically change passwords exposed in data breaches, enabling e-commerce retailer checkouts, airline site flight check-ins, and automated discount searches. supported

Duplex on the Web promises to issue commands like “Book a car from Hertz” to the Google Assistant, which will bring up Duplex-related web pages and automatically provide details such as your name, car preferences, and more. It was to allow input. Travel date and payment information (using information from Gmail and Chrome autofill). However, the initial rollout was slow due to the limited number of sites and partners supported for specific use cases. Android is the only platform that can use Duplex on the Web, and the service was introduced to Chrome for Android in late 2019 as his “Chrome assistant.”

Ultimately, were there too many technical lifts to justify Google keeping Duplex on the Web? As outlined on the Duplex on the Web support page, Duplex uses a special user agent that crawls your site for hours a day to periodically “train” and fine-tune its AI models. , I understood how the site was laid out and how it worked. User’s point of view. It is definitely resource intensive and can easily be tripped up if the site owner chooses to block crawlers from indexing their content.

Some brands were definitely uncomfortable with the idea of ​​Google intervening between them and their customers. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was likely a cut in Google’s Assistant business. According to a recent report in The Information, Google launched the Google Assistant for non-Google devices, spurred on by the idea that other areas of the company, such as hardware, could prove more profitable in the long run. We plan to reduce investment in the development of .

Time will tell if that is the case. What is certain, however, is that Duplex on the Web has joined the infamous Google products that have gone viral and have since been abandoned.

