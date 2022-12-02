Capture the future of autonomous technology with this innovative ETF strategy





Investors interested in innovative ETF solutions can learn more about ARK Invests’ research process and how ARK approaches cost savings modeling and company valuation.

In a recent webcast, “How Autonomous Tech Will Shape the Future,” Tasha Keeney, Director of Investment Analytics and Institutional Strategy at ARK Invest, combines top-down and bottom-up research to deliver final results to investors. Described ARK Invest’s iterative investment process. Specifically, ARK Invest seeks to identify disruptive innovations through the universe of potential, align with changing beliefs, and select best-in-class companies while trading around market volatility. increase.

Keeney added that as a result of extensive and iterative research steps, ARK aims to quantify multi-year value chain transformations and market opportunities. ARK models cost curves, calculates demand elasticities, and identifies entry points for technology-enabled disruption across markets. ARK’s bottom-up research includes company investment profiles, valuation models, and ARK’s company scoring. Rating models are also informed by top-down and bottom-up inputs.

In addition, Keaney outlined ARK’s portfolio management methodology, which uses a proprietary scoring system to evaluate companies and monitor underlying investment themes. Analysts update company scores during weekly stock meetings as needed. Within each portfolio, ARK tracks the relevance of equity themes to evaluate its positions. Specifically, these themes include:

Company People Culture Execution Barriers to Entry Products and Services Leadership Evaluation with 5-year price targets Thesis Risk

Sam Korus, Director of Research, Autonomous Technologies and Robotics at ARK Invest, sees innovations that could shape our future and sees autonomous ride-hailing technology that could soon become very affordable. emphasized. To put this innovation into perspective, adjusting for inflation, the cost of owning and operating a private vehicle has not changed since the Model T first rolled off the assembly line. ARK said consumer costs for large-scale self-driving taxis could be as low as $0.25 per mile, compared to his $0.70 per mile for current gasoline vehicles, spurring widespread adoption. I’m assuming it has potential.

Korus argued that automated ride-hailing services could capture market share in distance traveled, even by current car owners. According to ARK research, consumers rate the time he spent driving in the range of $0.60 to $1.10 per mile. On average, consumers value work-related travel time more highly than non-work travel. Today, a consumer pays an average of $2 per mile for a ride-hailing service. This far exceeds the marginal cost of driving a private vehicle or the perceived value of your time.

“ARK’s research shows that consumers’ value for their time and convenience keeps the price of autonomous ride-hailing services higher than the 25 cents per mile minimum we estimate. We expect tiers of service to emerge at different price levels,” said Korus.

In the future, ride-hailing demand could become an $11 trillion market. By 2026, ARK Invest predicts that the enterprise value of automated ride-hailing platforms could be much higher than the enterprise value of automakers today. Chorus even believes that autonomous ride-hailing could have the greatest economic impact of any innovation in history, as it could add about $26 trillion to global GDP by 2030. was

The sector improves efficiency and costs across the board. ARK’s research shows that self-driving vehicles will operate at higher utilization rates than human-in-the-loop systems, creating a more cost-effective delivery system, especially for small volumes in the last mile. For example, drone delivery should be more efficient and cost-effective in transporting goods and meals, especially for suburban and rural residents, increasing food delivery as a percentage of total food spending.

“ARK research suggests that automated logistics will completely reshape global supply chains, offering consumers a faster and more convenient way to receive goods,” Korus said.

Korus also highlighted the potential of the robotics and autonomous machine market as more industries adopt the technology. According to ARK Invest, the adoption of industrial robots will likely gain even more momentum in response to the 2019 China-US trade dispute and supply chain bottlenecks in 2020 and 2021. provides cost savings, tools for innovation, and increased productivity. Supply chain and workforce disruptions could accelerate the transition to next-generation manufacturing technologies.

Investors interested in the subject of self-driving technology and robotics can turn to something like the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ). ARKQ is an actively managed ETF and the fund’s investment theme that aims for long-term capital growth by investing in domestic and foreign stock securities of mainly self-driving technology and robotics-related companies under normal circumstances. associated with disruptive innovation.

The underlying components of ARKQ focus on developing new products or services, improving technology, and advancing scientific research, particularly related to energy, automation and manufacturing, materials, artificial intelligence, and transportation, from which Expect to benefit greatly. These companies may develop, produce, or enable automated transportation, robotics and automation, 3D printing, energy storage, and space exploration.

Financial advisors interested in learning more about innovative technology can watch this webcast on demand.

