Google launches beta program for end-to-end encryption in group chats





Getty Images

Google is testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, the company announced on Friday. Android smartphone users interested in joining the open beta program can find sign up instructions here.

The company’s text messaging app, Google Messages, already supports end-to-end encryption of one-to-one text messages. Encryption “shouldn’t be just an expectation and something the person texting her doesn’t have to worry about,” said Neena Budhiraja, her manager of her product on Google Groups. The message by writes in a blog post.

Also: 5 Best Encrypted Messaging Apps: Keep Your Chats Private

In announcing its new beta program, Google took the opportunity to once again put its biggest competitor in the mobile OS world, Apple, to shame by supporting SMS instead of RCS. RCS (Rich Communication Services Protocol) is the successor to Android’s SMS and MMS, but Apple is unlikely to adopt it for iOS.

Budhiraja said in a blog post that SMS does not have end-to-end encryption like RCS. RCS also enables enhanced text features such as real-time input indicators and read receipt display.

“Most of the mobile world already uses RCS,” Google said, and pressured Apple to do the same.

Google

Earlier this year, Google launched a “Get the Message” campaign to push Apple to adopt RCS. “Hopefully Apple can #GetTheMessage so we don’t have to keep waiting to remove all the ‘green versus blue bubbles,’” Budhiraja wrote on Friday.

However, Apple has made it clear that it has no interest in switching to RCS because it has already added a lot of rich functionality to its own iMessage app. At an event in September, Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested that an Android user should buy an iPhone if he is dissatisfied with texting between Apple and his Android device. did.

“At this point, I don’t think users are asking to put a lot of energy into it,” Cook said of RCS. “I want to turn you into an iPhone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-opens-beta-program-for-end-to-end-encryption-in-group-chats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos