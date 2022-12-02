Lessonen CEO Jay McKee Wins 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter Awards





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ressen, the premier technology-enabled end-to-end solution for outsourced real estate services, today announced CEO Jay Mackie announced the 2022 HousingWire Tech It was announced that it was chosen as a trendsetter. This award recognizes the most influential and innovative technology leaders serving the housing industry. This year, 75 winners were selected.

HousingWires 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters comprise top leaders in the products and technologies essential to bringing to market innovative technology solutions for customers in the housing industry. Similar to the HousingWire TECH100 Awards, which recognize the most innovative companies in mortgage and real estate technology, the HW Tech Trendsetters Awards recognize those who develop technology and drive innovation for real estate clients.

The HW Tech Trendsetters Awards give us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the names and faces of technology companies that are transforming the housing economy, said Sarah Wheeler, editor and chief of HousingWire. These innovators are critical to the superior performance of our mortgage and real estate clients. And by tackling some of housing’s most pressing issues, they once again exceeded all expectations.

Mckees’ efforts have helped an industry-leading company achieve unicorn status with a billion-dollar valuation in less than two years.

Mr. McKee is honored to join this list and receive the award alongside many inspiring names in the industry. It represents the effort put in by our team. We are excited to continue moving forward and hope to set the trend for years to come.

The 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters were selected by the HousingWires selection committee based on their significant and dynamic contributions to the organization and the housing industry.

Click here for the full profile of the winners. To connect with Jay Mckee and learn more about how Lessen’s unique technology platform addresses the needs of the multifamily and single-family home industry, please contact [email protected]

About Resen

Lessen is a leading provider of technology-enabled end-to-end renovation, turn and maintenance services for the single family and multifamily rental industry. Leveraging his suite of proprietary technologies, our local field project manager deploys and oversees a network of vetted service professionals in over 40 markets to drive consistency, quality and speed. provide on a scale. Lessen enables clients to overcome labor shortages, reduce headcount and overhead costs, grow and expand their business, and benefit from the supply his chain and purchasing power to secure materials for their projects. . We take the burden off your shoulders and save your clients time and money.

Lessen, Inc. is a privately held, venture-backed company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, with offices in Seattle and Miami. For more information, visit lesson.com.

About housing wire

HousingWire is the most influential news and information source for the US mortgage and housing market. Built on independent and proprietary journalism, HousingWire reaches over 70,000 daily newsletter subscribers and 1 million unique monthly users, with over 5,000 members and event attendees. . For more information, please visit www.housingwire.com.

