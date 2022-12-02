



New applications of machine learning seem clever and useful in contrast to the more common properties of privacy, copyright, or endangering lives. But before you get too excited, you can’t get it.

Actual costs for ML applications vary. Many are free to use. That means you’re putting someone’s income at risk somewhere. Speech recognition puts poor people out of work in call centers. “AI” image generators rob creative her artists of their income, and “AI” text her generators threaten writers with the few jobs that have survived her web destroying print journalism.

Applying ML to image compression and decompression seems to be a relatively safe usage. Ever since Michael Barnsley invented fractal image compression in 1987, adding even smarter features to image compression has felt like an inspirational idea waiting for its moment.

The new attention center model does something different. It uses machine learning to try to identify which parts of the image attract human attention first, so it can selectively decompress those regions first.

Load important bits first

If you’re old enough to remember watching a GIF image slowly appear line by line as it’s downloaded over a dial-up modem, you’ll quickly understand its appeal. But now, mobile and wireless connectivity have become more important, and their speeds are not only highly variable but also unpredictable.

The idea is that a low-resolution version of the entire image is shown first, and by the time the visual cortex decides where to direct the pupil, that area of ​​the image has already been sharpened. As you walk around the photo, the algorithm guesses where your eye will go next, then fills in those bits with more detail. The relatively boring bits remain for last.

If it worked well enough, you probably wouldn’t even notice it happened. As long as you’re using a Chrome-based browser and have the JPEG-XL image renderer enabled, we encourage you to try this demo. Go to chrome://flags, search for jxl and enable it.

This algorithm is described in a post on Google’s open source blog titled “Open Source Attention Center Model”, which ironically is why I used conditional mode in the previous paragraph. This feature is due to the use of his new JPEG-XL image format, which Google announced in October that it would be removing it from future versions of Chrome.

With this format being removed from Chrome 110, it’s an unfair and inexcusable irony to suggest that Google is willing to open source this technology and not to do so.

