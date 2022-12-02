5 Most Influential Healthcare Innovations From Past ZS PRIZE Winners





The ZS PRIZE is a healthcare technology innovation challenge designed by ZS, a global management and consulting firm, and one of the top healthtech innovation awards in the country.

Now in its second edition, the ZS PRIZE recognizes and celebrates innovative solutions in healthcare using data, analytics and advanced technology to create smart health solutions accessible and affordable for all. is intended to promote

Last year’s inaugural ZS PRIZE Awards showcased impactful healthcare technology innovations developed by India’s health tech startups, professionals and students.

Below, take a look at the top five innovative health solutions from the inaugural edition of the ZS Prize Awards: Stamurai – ZS Prize Awards 2021 winners Meet Singhal, Harsh Tyagi and Anshul Agarwal co-founded Stamurai, It acts as an affordable, easily accessible, personalized digital coach for people who stutter. Find a story that interests you Improving Biotech – 2021 ZS Prize Award Runner-up Ameliorate Biotech has identified malaria, chikungunya, dengue and other diseases as innovations that could be game-changers in rural healthcare. We have developed an early stage rapid diagnostic kit that can accurately detect and distinguish between mosquito-borne diseases. Padmaseetha Technologies-ZS Prize Awards 2021 runner-up Padmaseetha Technologies has developed his OmniPD for dialysis treatment, a mobile peritoneal dialysis machine that is simple, safe and can be used anytime, anywhere. This innovative portable dialysis cycler comes with a smartphone-based patient management system that stores data, analyzes it and sends alerts for better preventative care. It helps families of dialysis patients to easily carry out the process at home.

Care Mother – Honorable Mention CareMother came up with an idea for an innovative healthcare solution. It is an AI-powered handheld wireless smartphone-based fetal monitor that helps accurately diagnose the health of babies and improve healthcare outcomes for millions of pregnant women. Useful for regular fetal monitoring from the 24th week of pregnancy onwards during labor.

Medprime Technologies Medprimes’ primary focus is improving healthcare holistically by developing new technologies that benefit everyone. The healthtech start-up has developed digital microscopy equipment that helps diagnostic labs perform multiple functions such as whole slide scanning, AI-assisted sample analysis, and remote microscopy. Huge populations now have easy access to diagnostic lab scans.

