



Google has started testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for messages in RCS group chats on Android. Select users enrolled in the Messages open beta program will have access in the coming weeks ahead of a broader rollout. The company said at its I/O 2022 developer conference that his E2EE beta for group chat will be available by the end of this year.

The move comes 18 months after Google Messages started offering E2EE for one-to-one conversations to keep chats safe from prying eyes. We started testing his E2EE in Messages in November 2020, so it could be months before all group chats have privacy features enabled.

Over the past few years, many operators and phone manufacturers have joined RCS to provide features such as high-quality photos and videos, receipt reading, and E2EE. His 30-year-old SMS format does not support any of these. Nonetheless, one company continues to raise its eyebrows at RCS Apple lounging in iMessage’s walled garden.

Google has publicly appealed to Apple to adopt RCS, but its efforts have so far been unsuccessful. In September, Apple CEO Tim Cook jokingly suggested that iOS users who have trouble sending videos to their loved ones on Android devices should buy an iPhone.

Nevertheless, Google is trying to improve messaging interoperability between iOS and Android, and is trying to get Apple on board with RCS in a blog post. “Now, with the exception of Apple, all major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as a standard,” writes Neena Budhiraja, her manager of product for the Messages group. “Apple has refused to adopt RCS and continues to rely on an iPhone user’s SMS to message her Android phone user. It means you are stuck.”

Still, there are companies working on ways to make iMessage accessible on other devices. Just this week, the developer of an app called Sunbird claims iMessage now works on his Android.

