Hey, Google: It’s Time to Strengthen the Pixel Upgrade Promise





See, it’s no secret that I’m a fan of Google’s Pixel program.

I’ve personally owned a Pixel smartphone since the first generation model graced our gunk-filled pockets in 2016. Since then, the Pixel is the only Android device I heartily recommend to most people.

There is a reason. And above all, it comes down to the software and overall experience Google’s Pixel approach offers.

Part of that is the Pixel’s interface, such as not having confusing (and often privacy-invading) duplicate apps and services on the phone at the expense of the manufacturer’s business interests and user experience. , the lack of unnecessary interference and complexity. Part of that is the unparalleled integration of great Google services and unique Google intelligence, putting the truly useful things that really benefit you front and center and making them an integral part of the Pixel package. Yes, part of it is the promise of Pixel upgrades, and the fact that Pixel phones are the only Android devices that have both features and warranties built-in with timely and reliable software updates.

Sure, other Android device makers have gotten better at upgrading on and off over the years. But especially when it comes to coin timeliness, it has never handled that area with the consistency and real commitment Google offers. This is especially true for the last generation flagship.

So keep all that context in mind when I say this: Google has to do better.

Please let me explain.

The evolution of Google Pixel updates

To see what’s going on today, we first have to go back a bit to this time, six years ago.

When the Pixel line launched in the fall of 2016, it was pretty important to offer phones with two years of operating system update support.

This figure wasn’t always followed by most other manufacturers, but it was the de facto Android ecosystem standard, at least for flagship phones.

So it makes a lot of sense that Google stuck with that setting on the first Pixel products. It wasn’t anything special in and of itself, but the fact that Google actually delivered every update to every Pixel more or less immediately after each update arrived was absolutely admirable (to say the least to say).

Still, it felt like Google could do more. In October, shortly after her first Pixel debuted, one beauty writer thought:

If the Pixel represents the best of Google and Android, Google needs to step up from its baseline and make it stand out not only in its commitment to timeliness, but also its commitment to longevity. …

Plus a year of updates shows that this is a phone meant to last and actually outperforms the rest. This shows that Google is more concerned with long-term consumer satisfaction than short-term sales. This kind of holistic scenario shows that updates don’t have to be a source of frustration on every level.

Above all, it shows that the Pixel is a truly special phone. Deliver unmatched value with an unmatched user experience through mobile phones.

A year later, Google listened.

With the 2017 Pixel 2, Google doubled its software support promise to three years with both Android operating system updates and monthly security patches. By the time the Pixel 6 arrives in 2021, that promise has expanded to his five years of security patch support and the same three years of operating system updates. It’s certainly nothing to shake a stick at.

But at the same time, the ecosystem around the Pixel is also evolving. standards have shifted. Instead of leading the way in longevity, Google’s Pixel lags behind some of its contemporaries.

So, as of this year, Samsung is promising four full years of operating system updates for some of its Galaxy-branded Android products. And just this week, OnePlus announced it will be doing the same with its top-tier flagship phones starting in 2023.

Now, there are many caveats to consider. Both of these companies are confusingly contradictory about how long it takes their current software to actually reach their most expensive customers. This is especially true when it comes to previous generation products. If he plans to have a Samsung or OnePlus phone for more than a year, it doesn’t hurt to wait a while for the update to arrive within a few days.

And not to mention the equally important timeliness of security patches. OnePlus seems to only deliver on a bi-monthly basis instead of sending monthly as it arrives

I mean, yes. Google’s Pixel phone takes his 1-, 2-, or 3-year-old Pixel and rolls out the latest and greatest (and most privacy-respecting and secure) Android software within hours of release. increase.

Still, that’s only part of the story. When it comes to longevity, Google currently lags behind the promise of the Pixel. Lead the way, or at least not match the main offer.

Google Pixel Perspective

To be clear, none of this detracts from the Pixel’s position as the best all-around Android option available in my book. The asterisks surrounding the other leading Android alternatives are far more significant, and the Pixel actually excels in most things, even if it’s purely based on numbers.

examination:

The Pixel 7 is priced at $600, while the Galaxy S22 starts at $800. Dividing these prices by the number of years each device receives active operating system updates (so we recommend using it from a privacy and security standpoint), the Pixel 7 comes to $16.67 per month for 36 months. Become. That’s exactly the same monthly price as the Galaxy S22’s 48-month OS support window. And don’t forget that the Pixel 7 actually gets updates soon after its release, while the Galaxy S22 faces increasingly delayed deliveries with each year in existence.

That said, the comparisons here aren’t exactly analogous. Google is not Samsung. Its role within the Android ecosystem is dramatically different, as is the business model and what it gains from getting people involved in the product.

Google is not your average Android maker. While most device makers rely primarily on hardware sales to make a profit, Google makes a large portion of its revenue by encouraging users to spend as much time as possible using the Internet and its services. You’re earning a portion (which means, of course, that you’re given more data so Google can show you more targeted ads on the web).

So Google’s ultimate goal isn’t to sell as many phones as possible. To make the Android experience as good as possible for as many people as possible. Above all, we want to provide a great continuous user experience where our unique services shine in order to most effectively support key business models.

Google is uniquely positioned to set its own standards

This puts Google in a unique position to raise the stakes on software support, at least on par with, and ideally above, other device makers. This puts Google in a position to set its own single standard, worthy of positioning the Pixel as the best Android experience available, with the best support available.

Especially considering the fact that Google uses its own custom-made chip to power the current Pixel, it removes a common barrier to providing extended software support. There is no good reason for Google not to do this to support device components.

Last but not least, consider: According to a recent report from the website The Information, Google is now supposedly “doubling” its investment in Pixel devices. The company says it is preparing to more aggressively market and pitch its products as the best way to experience Android in order to more effectively stem Apple’s recent gains in the US market. It is

All that’s missing is an ecosystem-leading longevity promise, and more than ever, the ingredients are in place to deal with it.

It’s time, Google. If you want your Pixel to shine and exist in a league of its own without a definite “but”, this is what you need to do. And this is the moment to absolutely make it.

