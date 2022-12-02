Google tries to keep hitting Apple by not adopting RCS





Google continues to urge Apple to fix messaging issues

AppleInsider may earn affiliate commissions on purchases made through links on our site.

In Friday’s birthday post, Google continues to persuade Apple to adopt RCS. It’s not ready yet, it’s not standard, and Google doesn’t have everything.

Apple products rely on iMessage when commuting with other Apple products, and SMS otherwise. Google has been actively promoting a newer standard he calls RCS, but it’s not quite ready yet.

The latest push from Google comes in the form of a condescending blog post. It’s almost his 30th anniversary from his first-ever SMS message, but Google wants Apple to know there’s more to come.

“Most of the mobile world uses RCS, but there is one company holding it back,” the blog post reads, alluding to Apple. “But now that he’s been using SMS texts for 30 years, the time has come.”

3 reasons for Google

This post explains three reasons why Apple should join the RCS. However, the reason is not exactly correct.

First, Google cites end-to-end encryption security. However, users forget that they have to send their messages through the Google Messages app for encryption, and that group chat encryption is only available to users of his beta version of Google Messages. .

Second, according to Google, RCS enables higher resolution images, videos, emoji reactions, and more. However, other messaging services like Signal, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, and even iMessage have already made these improvements. It’s a Google problem that Android users don’t get the same perks by default.

Finally, Google calls RCS an industry standard. It’s not. Google has not adopted RCS across all its different messaging platforms.

The post accuses Apple of using SMS as a fallback while RCS does the same. RCS only works with an internet connection, so if your internet isn’t strong enough, it will fall back to SMS, just like iMessage.

RCS is not the answer

The basis for this post is SMS age, i.e. 30 years old. This is an aging standard that needs to be replaced, but it is also a universal standard that benefits the entire planet. It will be more than a decade before SMS is completely phased out, no matter how RCS, iMessage, or other platforms are incorporated.

Apple’s adoption of RCS is also fundamentally problematic, as RCS is a platform that directly competes with iMessage. Google acts like RCS is a replacement for SMS, but it’s not. RCS is just another layer on top of that.

Apple debuted iMessage as a way to unify messaging across platforms and take the guesswork out of users. Google didn’t do the same, so it’s Apple’s problem.

Hopefully Google shows with #GetTheMessage that it’s not Apple’s job to fix the Android product’s message.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appleinsider.com/articles/22/12/02/google-keeps-trying-to-hammer-on-apple-for-not-adopting-rcs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos