Did You Miss This Google Settlement Email? It May Take A Few Days To Meet An Important Deadline – NBC Chicago





If you filed a class action settlement claim involving Google in Illinois, please check your email.

Many filers report receiving an email stating that they need to upload additional documents to complete their claim and receive an approved payment.

The email, titled “Claim Determination Notice,” states that it has “determined that additional information is required to verify” the user’s claim. Those who received the email should send additional information by December 4th in order to potentially receive the check.

Anyone who doesn’t complete the form by that date or gives an “incomplete response” will be denied payment, the letter said.

Many people reported the emails ended up in spam folders and questioned the legitimacy of the request, but spokespeople for Postlethwaite and Netterville, CPA firms listed on the settlement website, said NBC 5 stated that the request was justified. However, a spokeswoman was unable to provide further information as to why the specific individual was asked for additional documentation.

In September, a judge approved a settlement of a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit involving Google over violations of Illinois’ biometric privacy law.

The settlement shares many similarities with a recent settlement with Facebook, where many Illinois residents received checks for just under $400 earlier this year.

A settlement agreement was reached earlier this year, requiring eligible residents to file their claims by the end of September. Google did not respond to NBC 5’s request for comment but did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement and denied all allegations made in the lawsuit.

Here’s what you need to know about settlements.

who was eligible?

According to the settlement website, the resident will be entitled to “if appearing in a Google Photos photo while he or she was an Illinois resident at any time between May 1, 2015 and April 25, 2022. ” is eligible.

Eligible residents had until September 24th to submit their claims.

The deadline for those wishing to contest or be excluded from the settlement was August 10.

How much money can you earn?

Those who qualify will receive a portion of the $100 million settlement fund after court fees, costs and expenses are deducted.

Under approval of the settlement, the five named plaintiffs in the lawsuit will each receive $5,000, and the litigation’s attorneys will split $35 million in fees and expenses incurred during the course of the lawsuit.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a judge indicated that about 420,000 claims were filed in the case. This number remains lower than the original estimate, where he was a $200 to $400 lawyer.

When will I receive my payment?

Now that final approval has been obtained, eligible participants will receive payment within 90 days, unless there is an objection.

The payment deadline for approved claims is December 27, according to the settlement website.

What is the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act?

The Illinois Biometric Privacy Act prohibits private companies and institutions from collecting biometric data from unsuspecting citizens in the state or online, no matter where they do business. Data may not be sold, transferred or traded. Unlike other states, citizens can sue for alleged violations. This has sparked hundreds of David and Goliath legal battles against some of the world’s most powerful corporations.

If a business is found to have violated Illinois law, citizens can collect civil penalties of up to $5,000 for each violation. State regulators are not involved in enforcement.

BIPA is an Illinois law, so it applies only to state residents.

What other companies have been accused of violating Illinois law?

So far, the companies involved in litigation over the law have not admitted fault, but many have agreed to settle.

Earlier this month, a class-action complaint was filed alleging retail giant Walmart violated Illinois’ biometrics law by improperly using “cameras and advanced video surveillance systems.”

Recently, a federal judge in Illinois gave final approval to a $92 million class action lawsuit between social media network TikTok and users of the platform. Illinois residents are to receive the largest share of BIPA payments.

A class action settlement has also been filed against Snapchat’s parent company, accusing the social network of violating its conduct. In that case, a $35 million settlement was recently approved.

Earlier this year, a $650 million settlement was reached in a class action lawsuit alleging that more than one million Facebook users in Illinois violated the rights of residents by collecting and storing digital facial scans without permission. After that, I started receiving checks.

Microsoft and Amazon are among the companies accused of violations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/did-you-miss-this-google-settlement-email-you-may-have-just-days-to-meet-a-key-deadline/3011472/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos