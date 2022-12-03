Google offers December 13, 2022 Android update for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro





After releasing new features for Wear OS and Pixel Watch, Google also announced corresponding updates for Pixel phones. This should eventually apply to all phones that support Android 13. Presumably it will be released first on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but we’ll see it as companies like OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi integrate new features covered in Google’s latest blog post. Regardless, most seem to be manufacturer agnostic, unlike what Google has rolled out to Pixel phones in recent years.

Specifically, Google released a new Reading Mode app that the company distributed through the Google Play store. According to the Play Store listing, the new app is not exclusive to Android 13 and is compatible with Android 9 and above. In short, the app acts as a reader view of the entire system. This should help people with visual impairments, as well as an optional audio output.In addition, Google has added a new home screen widget designed to help you search YouTube without opening the app first. .

Elsewhere, Google has finally added an option within the Google TV app to wirelessly stream content to compatible devices via Chromecast and use your smartphone as a remote control. Alternatively, you can continue watching the video on your smartphone while the streaming video is playing. The December 2022 update also enables a new layout for collages within the Stock Gallery app, as well as the option to combine multiple emojis into his single sticker using Gboard. Finally, Google introduced the ability to share car digital keys from within his Google Wallet app. This feature is currently exclusive to iPhone and Pixel 6 series phones, but will eventually come to all devices running at least Android 12. You can see the full changes in this month’s Android update in Google’s blog post.

Alex Alderson – Senior Tech Writer – 6993 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2018

Before writing and translating for Notebookcheck, he worked for various companies including Apple and Neowin. I have a BA in International History and Political Science from the University of Leeds followed by a LL.B. Chat happily on Twitter or Notebookchat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.notebookcheck.net/Google-delivers-Android-13-December-2022-update-for-Pixel-7-and-Pixel-7-Pro.672395.0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos