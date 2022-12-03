Google’s quantum computer suggests wormholes are real





Albert Einstein is considered one of the most influential physicists of all time. He created various theories of relativity governing the behavior of matter moving at incredible speeds and reimagined gravity as the curvature of space and time. He also wrote prodigiously about the peculiarities of quantum mechanics, rejected it as fundamentally wrong, and explored the implications of the theory.

Einstein’s reputation as a genius is solid, but it doesn’t need a little extra validation, especially when it revolves around one of Einstein’s most exotic predictions: wormholes, or tunnels through space. .

This week, a consortium of researchers from Caltech, Google, Fermilab, MIT, and Harvard used a device called the Sycamore quantum processor to create and control the equivalent of a wormhole. (Sycamore is a quantum computer developed by Google.) How does this work?It comes down to Einstein’s complex interrelationship between his two ideas.

Wormholes and quantum entanglement

In 1935, Einstein was collaborating with student Nathan Rosen on how to translate his theory of gravity, called general relativity, into a theory of everything. One of his problems was that the theory predicted infinity at the center of Black’s hall. These infinity occurred when the dead star’s total mass collapsed into a spot of size 0. This is called a singularity.

Using some creative mathematics, Rosen and Einstein experimented with other possible solutions, such as replacing the two singularities with tubes connecting them. These tubes are called Einstein-Rosen bridges, or colloquially wormholes. In principle, it is possible for an object to enter one of her wormholes and exit another, even if the ends of the wormholes are far apart. The object would have moved an extra dimension. This research is called the ER theory.

Wormholes are a favorite of science fiction writers because they offer the possibility of faster-than-light travel. A spacecraft can travel long distances in zero time. Wormhole creation poses many practical problems, but a particularly significant one is that wormholes are unstable unless stabilized by large amounts of negative energy.

That same year, Einstein and Rosen also worked on the topic of quantum mechanics, this time with another physicist named Boris Podolsky. This topic included quantum entanglement. This means that he considers the behavior of two objects that were initially in contact with each other, and their properties are intertwined. Neither object’s properties have been determined (that’s part of the madness of quantum mechanics), but the fact that they were opposites to each other is what was “baked in” in the first place.

A complication is that if you put two objects very far apart and measure the property of one, the property of the other is immediately measured, even though neither property is determined until the measurement is performed. It was possible to know This was called his EPR paradox, after the initials of the researcher.

ER = EPR

Both the ER theory and the EPR paradox have long been considered intriguing, but it was only in the last decade that scientists began to realize that the two ideas are deeply connected. . In fact, the two ideas turned out to be functionally identical in many respects. Two physicists, Juan Maldacena and Leonard Susskind, are often credited with important contributions to this realization. It was Maldacena who coined the shorthand expression for the observation that “ER = EPR”.

Subscribe for counterintuitive, surprising and impactful stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday

If ER = EPR is indeed true, you are in luck because you can’t create and generate wormholes, but you can definitely do EPR measurements. We have been making such measurements for decades.

Wormholes may be real

This is where new announcements come into the picture. In a paper published in Nature, researchers developed a simplified approach to the problem, modeling how wormholes work on a quantum computer. They found the results to be exactly as expected. They can even simulate conditions in which a theoretical wormhole is dominated by positive and negative energies, and the positive option is unstable, while the negative option is stable, as ER theory suggests. I discovered that

In that EPR and ER are mathematically the same, this work means that wormholes are more than just theoretical curiosities.

It’s important to note that the researchers didn’t generate a physical wormhole. No objects are transferred through extra dimensions. Instead, it was quantum behavior that was demonstrated. However, the mathematics of ER and EPR are so intertwined that new results suggest that wormholes are at least a possibility.

quantum gravity

The deeper implication of this work is to provide researchers with a laboratory to explore not only the ER theory and the EPR paradox, but also a theory called quantum gravity, which is an extension of gravity to the microscopic world. A successful theory of quantum gravity remained undiscovered by the scientific community for nearly a century. In fact, quantum computing has provided the ability to test ideas that were impossible just a few years ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigthink.com/hard-science/google-quantum-computer-wormholes-real/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos