How XPO’s new CIO gets tech off the ground in trucking

Jay Silberkleit, CIO of Technology at LTL shipping company XPO, grapples with two longstanding challenges for technology leaders: aligning IT with business objectives and ensuring executive support for modernization. increase.

CIOs control the largest share of the annual budget in many companies and, according to a recent Citrix survey of 3,300 executives, play a key role in shaping the business.

IT spending could even help businesses stave off recessions. But communicating the value of IT spending to CEOs, CFOs, and other executives can still be a challenge.

Silberkleit told CIO Dive: As a CIO, you need to work with the business to help them understand where technology can solve their problems.

When Silverkleit stepped into the job in early November, he had a distinct advantage in that regard. His boss and CEO Mario Harik, who spent 10 years as XPO’s CIO, is well versed in the company’s technical operations.

XPO CIO Jay Silvercrate.

Harik was one of the first former CEOs hired by Brad Jacobs when the company was in its early stages. Silberkleits’ tenure dates back to XPO’s early days as a disruptor in freight brokerage, the business that connects shippers and carriers.

I was Mario’s third hire, he said.

Harik and his team have designed and implemented a digital platform to enable end users to make more informed decisions, track shipments and reduce costs.

As XPO grew rapidly through a string of over 10 acquisitions culminating in a $3 billion deal with Con-way in 2015, it also focused on integrating back-end operations. space.

As you would expect in a startup environment, we created the technology, wrote the code, and then moved on to enterprise architecture. Because as we move toward acquisitions, it’s important to have more governance over how the software is built and what the architecture looks like. For example, how different business units interact with each other, he says Silberkleit.

New XPOs

The executive reorganization that promoted Silberkleit to CIO came amid significant changes in the business. XPO split its brokerage division into his independent RXO in November, sold its European warehousing business in 2021 and now focuses on less cargo than trucks.

LTL carriers combine shipments from various sources into one package and coordinate delivery. Like the freight brokerage business, LTL is ripe for digital transformation, he said, Silberkleit.

We applied the technology to brokerage firms and now we are doing the same with LTL, says Silberkleit. It’s becoming a data-centric business.

Using data to increase load density, optimize routing, and schedule deliveries is a top priority.

According to Silberkleit, there are numerous platforms that generate data. Getting that data into the hands of operators who need to make decisions in real time is the current focus.

According to Silberkleit, there are four key areas for businesses to modernize at XPO.

Use machine learning to understand costs, optimize pricing, pack trailers efficiently, and reduce mileage. Build more efficient trailers to reduce reprocessing costs. Improved route planning and delivery order. Increase productivity at your dock with workforce optimization tools.

In addition, XPO is using technology to improve the customer experience through piece-level tracking that assigns each pallet a unique identifier for real-time tracking, said Silberkleit.

Our customers want technology, Silvercrate said. They want integrations, they want to see more APIs, and they want to be able to get data in real time to track their shipments.

engineering culture

Recruiting and, perhaps more importantly, retaining technical talent is a major concern for companies like XPO. In a tight market for IT professionals, successful staffing can have a decisive impact on modernization progress.

XPO’s IT shop has about 430 technicians, half the size of the staff that supported RXO’s operations prior to its spin-off. According to Silberkleit, the leaner team includes about a dozen ML and data science specialists.

Smart people like to tackle difficult problems, Silverkrayt said, and they like to tackle creative problems. You need to hire the best people, but you also need to provide them with an engaging environment where they build something interesting and get excited about the work.

Silberkleit said that the work culture for technicians at XPO is an engineering culture, which influences his role as CIO.

That role differs from that found in companies where CIOs are primarily responsible for hardware, Silberkleit said. This is the engineering culture. It’s about building things. It is manufacturing. It’s about solving problems, and for me it’s about being a business person, understanding how a business operates, and being on the ground.

Silberkleit said he visits service centers and talks with drivers and dockers about the technology needed to improve operations.

One of my roles, says Silberkleit, is to collect ideas and bring them back into the engineering culture to see how we can build them.

Explaining technology to a tech-savvy CEO may not be difficult, but that doesn’t mean approval is automatic.

When planning an initiative or something you want to build, Mario understands the technical side and brings ideas as well, says Silvercreit. But at the end of the day, his focus is on financial planning, and he has to make sure he can hit his goals.

