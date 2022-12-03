Fortune Impact Initiative: How UPS, Bayer and Rubicon Carbon are driving impact through sustainable technology





When UPS was founded in 1907, it started with two entrepreneurial teenagers and a bicycle. More than 100 years later, UPS innovation has once again involved bicycles.

Laura Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at UPS, has been committed to cost-effective, efficient, productive, and broadly deploying our resources throughout our company’s history. We have stated that we will find a new delivery method that can be used.

At Wednesday’s Fortunes Impact Initiative summit, Lane found many innovative ways to help the 115-year-old UPS close the gap and meet the company’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. shared that Launched on the streets of Hamburg in 2012, the system has since expanded to dozens of cities.

There are no easy solutions to developing sustainable strategies and solutions to significantly limit climate change, but experts agree that significant capital investments are needed. Jennifer Jenkins, Chief Sustainability Officer at Rubicon Carbon, said the study found it would cost her $3.5 trillion annually between now and 2050 to develop the right sustainable technologies to save the planet. It shows that you have to spend

Jenkins says he wants all the solutions available. Rubicon Carbon launched just this week, with an initial capital commitment of $300 million from his private equity firm TPG’s Climate Investment Fund.

Rubicon Carbon aims to address concerns about carbon credits, which are steadily growing in corporate interest as they make net-zero pledges and other climate initiatives. But credit markets are not always built on credible methodologies that ensure that corporate commitments lead to real improvements.

Jenkins knows he’s been criticized because some people don’t believe in offset. The solution, she says, is better methodologies, enhanced oversight, and ultimately empowering companies to join Rubicon-Her Carbon.

I have great faith in improving technology and methodologies, standards and data so that I can really oversee projects and continue to make the impact they need to reach their net-zero goals by 2050. . Jenkins said.

Germany-based pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG underwent its last major sustainability-related transformation in 2018, when Bayer acquired Monsanto, the world’s largest seed company. With the new company split evenly between healthcare and agriculture, Bayer needed to develop a sustainability strategy for the agriculture part of its business.

Even old companies like Bayer need to reform from time to time. Otherwise you cannot survive.

But sometimes the sky is literally the limit. In his quest to be carbon neutral, his UPS faces the harsh reality that 60% of its emissions come from the atmosphere. Electric airplanes are an innovation being considered in markets such as the Middle East and Australia, but this is not yet a widely adopted solution. There is a gap, says Lane.

Kunz said sustainability solutions need to be shared not only by large organizations like Bayer, but also by the millions of farmers they work with.

Carbon, climate and even ecosystems can be incorporated if they can be measured, but it has to be done in a reliable manner, Kunz said.

