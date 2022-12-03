Is Industry 4.0 technology a good thing?





However, unlike these distinct milestones in manufacturing, Industry 4.0 is a collection of emerging technologies that are difficult to define clearly, but any technology that can be claimed to be cyber-physical or smart can be claimed to be an Industry 4.0 technology. increase. Typical examples include predictive maintenance, collaborative robots, drones, augmented/virtual reality, 3D printing, and digital twins. The definition of Industry 4.0 is so broad that it can include over 400 different technologies under its umbrella.

The term Industry 4.0 is a bit vague, but it’s also a hot topic. After all, the word “revolution” is included in the name, and it is a word that attracts attention. The first industrial revolution was a veritable social cataclysm, with a shift from an idyllic, agricultural culture to the dense smog clouds of London. The first industrial revolution, now associated with Dickens’ images of poverty and child labor, also brought improved health and living standards.

Indeed, at the time, many wondered if the Industrial Revolution and the social changes it brought about were a good thing. One of the first industries to be disrupted by the introduction of steam power was the textile industry, providing a vivid example of the trade-offs of the time. The power of steam made fabric cheaper, but weavers who had been replaced by automatic looms protested by throwing their shoes into gear factories, giving us the word sabotage.

With this complex history in mind, it is important to consider whether the Fourth Industrial Revolution is Tech for Good, understood as providing solutions to social and environmental problems, and improving communities and livelihoods. Asking is reasonable and even essential.

social impact

When considering the potential impact of I4.0, one of the first things likely to come to mind is the result of robots replacing humans across supply chains. Robots will not only replace workers in factories, but will also be used in every distribution center where more warehouses store these products than ever before. I4.0 promises a world where robots manufacture products, move them, prepare orders, and drive and deliver trucks.

McKinsey predicts that I4.0 will increase manufacturing productivity by up to 30%. If these productivity projections do materialize, proponents will argue that this will lead to cheaper products, which, through market mechanisms, will be enjoyed by more people up the income ladder. , it means you’ll be able to enjoy more inexpensive products, which is a good thing.

But it’s hard to imagine that the design and manufacturing of future robots will create enough jobs to match. It is also unclear whether many of the unemployed workers will be able to improve their skills sufficiently to take these jobs. This has led many to fear mass unemployment in the near future during a long-term adjustment that could last for generations. Tech pioneer Bill Gates’ proposal to tax robots and slow their deployment is a potential social cataclysm, and less and slower progress is needed to reduce social risk. It clearly indicates what he believes is necessary.

So many goods and services provided by non-human hands could result in a world with the potential to generate sufficient wealth for all, but the world would not be distributed efficiently, It fosters inequality. Some technologists like Elon Musk envision adopting new social models like a universal basic income to share profits. Ryan Avent, author of The Economist and editor of trade and international economics, explores another side of the issue by arguing that the social role of paid employment as a cohesive force that brings meaning and fulfillment, dignity and self-esteem to people. point out the benefits. Life, and solutions like universal basic income, do not address this problem.

It should be pointed out that all predictions about robot overlords have yet to come true. In 2014, Morgan Stanley predicted that fully self-driving car capabilities would arrive in 2022, but has yet to materialize. With the U.S. unemployment rate at his lowest level in 50 years, the argument that the introduction of I4.

Current events have led to another lens for looking at the employment impact of I4.0. The myriad supply chain surges of 2020 and beyond are forcing companies to rethink their global supply chain footprint. A key result of the rethink is an increase in re/near/onshoring. Robotics and automation will make this decision easier for businesses by partially mitigating rising labor costs associated with increased domestic employment.

Useless

As I4.0 is deployed more widely, I4.0 features will address each factor that leads to increased inventory in the chain, requiring companies to have less inventory overall and scrap accordingly. There are many reasons why you can expect less waste.

One of the main reasons companies have excess inventory is due to production batch size. Larger batch sizes lead to clear and quantifiable reductions in commodity costs, but also higher overall inventory levels. As capabilities such as 3D printing and automated line changeovers improve, batch sizes for many products and components can become a single unit, perfect for slow-moving items.

There are other, more subtle inventory benefits. Automation, which allows companies to move production back to developed markets, also has the advantage of less inventory being caught in international shipments. In addition, shorter lead times associated with domestic production also mean less safety stock is needed to prepare for unforeseen demand. Continuing this line of thinking, artificial intelligence and machine learning have demonstrated a superior ability to predict consumer demand, leading to reduced safety stocks.

safety

Another subtle impact of i4.0 technology is the issue of workplace safety. Factories can be dangerous places and worker safety is always a top priority. But the fewer people working in factories, the fewer work accidents. Dark, fully automated manufacturing means safer worker conditions, but it also means fewer workers.

Without further ado, technologies such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs) used to manage intralogistics such as forklift operations are arguably safer than human drivers for the right range of tasks. This applies not only to incidents related to vehicle movement, but also to workplace hygiene. Pallets are always placed in exactly the predicted location, reducing tripping hazards.

commodity value

I4.0 is improving the value proposition companies offer their customers in both products and services.

The most prominent one is the emergence of e-commerce. E-commerce, which grew slowly over time, took a step forward during the pandemic. There, the ability to order almost anything and have it delivered to your home has become a key part of coping with and surviving the crisis. Without his myriad of I4.0 tools such as cloud computing, order management systems and chatbots, many businesses would not have been able to scale their e-commerce capabilities so quickly or at an acceptable cost. . Amazon now surpasses Walmart as the largest retailer outside of China. It is no exaggeration to say that this convenience has become established and will continue to expand in the future.

Behind the scenes, AI-powered planning tools are improving businesses’ ability to anticipate consumer demand and deploy inventory efficiently, so consumers see less empty shelves. . It may be hard to believe after more than two years of retail shortages, but had the pandemic hit a decade before him, it would have been much worse.

Consumer delight does not end there. The products themselves are transforming his technology, such as 3D printing, microfactories are driving increased personalization of products, and consumers have more choice in form and function without paying more. can do.

There is even an argument that the product quality is also improving. Computer vision and AI are enabling companies to identify quality issues in their products before they are packaged and shipped. Using advanced analytics to identify patterns that humans cannot discern, you can find and address the root cause of quality issues. In the event of quality issues, tools such as RFID and product serialization make recalls faster and more efficient. Overall, McKinsey projects up to 20% reduction in non-quality costs thanks to I4.0.

climate

Many of the effects described here also have a climatic dimension, in addition to other consequences.

Bringing manufacturing closer to the largest markets in the developed world means that the distance a product travels from the factory floor to the end user is greatly reduced. Continued electrification of ground vehicles means not only shorter trips, but also greener cargo options. Greater proximity also means less express air freight in addition to less sea freight.

One of the implications of increased factory automation is that if production is fully automated, the energy footprint of lighting and heating will decrease, resulting in so-called dark factories.

Some I4.0 technologies directly target energy use with a direct consequence of the climate footprint. Much like predictive maintenance, smart energy applications leverage the Internet of Things and AI/ML to find ways to reduce lighting and heating in times and places when lighting and heating needs are low.

There are also drawbacks to consider. Many I4.0 technologies rely on cloud computing, and cloud computing relies on energy-hungry data centers. Current estimates predict that data centers will make up more than 3% of global carbon emissions by 2025, and already today, data centers’ carbon footprint is on par with the airline industry as a whole. It is Of course, not all data center activity is I4.0, but many I4.0 technologies rely on processing large amounts of data over the Internet.

take a step back

There are tradeoffs to consider as I4.0 continues to gain momentum and is deployed more broadly through the many lenses we see here, particularly the social impact lens. This applies to all major steps in the direction of progress in the past as well as in the present.

Whether the 4th Industrial Revolution is seen as Tech for good or Tech for bad depends on how far the world of operations goes to unfold and where your personal priorities lie. What is certain is that this is a valid question to ask, debate, and challenge yourself as innovation advances rapidly. If Industry 4.0 is a true revolution, all possible implications, both positive and negative, must be kept in mind.

Read this article based on the 3rd edition of the IMD Global Supply Chain Survey to learn more about the latest industry trends on the global supply chain agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.imd.org/ibyimd/innovation/is-industry-4-0-tech-for-good/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos