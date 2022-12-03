Google CEO Sundar Pichai receives Padma Bhushan in California





Sundar Pichai thanked the Indian government after receiving the Padma Bhushan Award.

Washington:

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, presented the Padma Bhushan Award, one of the country’s highest civilian awards, to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, in San Francisco.

“I am delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to the CEO of Google,” Sandhu said on Twitter.

& Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco. Sundar’s inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View strengthens economic and technological ties between India and the US, reaffirming India’s talents contributing to global innovation . ”

We are delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to the CEO of @Google & Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco.

Sundar’s inspiring journey from #Madurai to Mountain View enhances economy and technology. Reaffirm that Indian talent contributes to global innovation pic.twitter.com/cDRL1aXiW6

Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) December 2, 2022

On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that Sundar Pichai will be awarded to Padma Bhushan.

After receiving the Padma Bhushan Award from Sandhu, Pichai said on his blog: India for this immense honor. To be honored in this way by the country that shaped me is incredible.

“India is a part of me.

According to the blog, Google’s CEO is lucky to have been raised in a family that values ​​learning and knowledge, and his parents made many sacrifices to ensure he had the opportunity to explore his interests.

Every new technology that has arrived at our doorstep has made our lives better. And that experience, he added, led me down the path to Google and gave me the opportunity to help build technology that improves the lives of people around the world.

Pichai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision, which he said has indeed accelerated its progress. He also said he is proud to continue to invest in India and partner with governments, businesses and communities that have transformed them over the past 20 years.

“We recently invested US$10 billion in India’s digital future to make internet access more affordable, build products that meet India’s unique needs, and support the digital transformation of businesses of all sizes. and announced that it will use AI to tackle the larger society, the challenge,” said Google’s CEO.

He added: We will work with the NASSCOM Foundation and Tata Strive to provide sponsorships. ”

Regarding the languages ​​added to Google Translate, Pichai said eight of the 24 languages ​​are of Indian origin. Seeing the world open up in new ways when people can access information and knowledge in the language of their choice means a lot.

“That is why I remain optimistic about technology and believe India can and should continue to lead,” he added.

Pichai also said he looks forward to continuing the great partnership between Google and India as they work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people.

(Except for the headline, this article is unedited by NDTV staff and published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/indias-envoy-to-us-hands-over-padma-bhushan-to-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-3573983 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos