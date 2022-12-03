Who are the key innovators in ticketing platform transaction security for the travel and tourism industry?





The Travel & Tourism industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, fueled by consumer demand for personalized services that enhance the traveler experience. Achieving this requires the collection and effective use of large amounts of personal data, which has significant implications for cybersecurity. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and cloud solutions are all growing in importance. In the last three years alone, more than 15,000 of his patents have been filed and granted in the travel and tourism industry, according to a GlobalDatas report on cybersecurity in travel.

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, which uses over 21,000 patents to analyze innovation strength in the travel and tourism industry, there are over 20 areas of innovation that will shape the industry’s future.

Ticketing platform transaction security is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Online booking of everything from airline tickets to attraction admission has become so common that ticket sales and booking platforms are now fully entrenched in the travel and tourism industry. Online bookings and platforms (both direct and intermediary) offer many advantages, but also pose cybersecurity challenges due to the large amount of personal data that must be collected and stored. According to Trustwave, the hospitality industry is one of the most targeted industries by hackers, and as a result, the ticketing platform’s transaction security is paramount.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are over 20 companies involved in transaction security for development and application ticketing platforms, including technology vendors, established travel and tourism companies, and start-ups.

Major Players in Transaction Security for Ticketing Platforms Are Disruptive Innovations in the Travel and Tourism Industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the breadth of intended geographic application, from global to local.

The innovations in the field of transaction security for ticketing platforms are interesting as companies in various sectors are looking to protect their intellectual property related to this area. Companies that issue tickets for the events they operate, like Live Nation, and specialists like Flash Seats, which have developed technology aimed at making ticket sales and storage 100% secure and facilitating ticket transfers. The presence of ticket sales companies is conspicuous. Or resell. These include innovations around scannerless venue entry and QR code technology that, unlike previous systems, do not download barcodes from system servers to smartphone/mobile device clients (functioning as tickets, or authentication/verification, etc.). will be Travel tech giant Amadeus has also innovated and filed patents, indicating that use cases extend beyond venues and there are applications for such technology in the lodging and airline sectors. seeks to protect innovations that primarily revolve around payment security and secure storage of tickets to reduce the chances of unauthorized duplication or theft.

To better understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the travel and tourism industry, visit GlobalDatas latest thematic research report on cybersecurity in travel and tourism.

GlobalData, a leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to create this article.

GlobalDatas Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from offices around the world. We use text analysis and formal patent taxonomies to group patents into key subject areas and link them to specific companies in the world’s largest industries.

