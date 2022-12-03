



The new chatbot that has taken the internet by storm will teach you how to code a website, write a heartfelt message from Santa Claus, and speak like a Valley girl. But as fun as it is, it’s also proven to be potentially problematic.

Launched this week, ChatGPT is a quirky chatbot developed by artificial intelligence company OpenAI. OpenAI says on its website that ChatGPT is intended to have conversational interactions with users.

The interactive format allows ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, challenge false assumptions, and deny inappropriate requests, the website says.

Chatbots are not a new technology, but ChatGPT has already impressed many technologists with its ability to mimic human language and speech while providing coherent and topical information.

On social media, many people have already posted their interactions with bots, sometimes strange and/or funny.

I’ve found my biggest limitation to using it is *my* imagination! Video journalist Cleo Abram tweeted along with a video asking the bot to explain nuclear fusion in Limerick’s style.

Writer Jeff Yang asked ChatGPT to explain Zero Point Energy in cat style.

In the image Yang shared, the chatbot says meow, meow, meow, meow! Zero Point Energy is like the perfect amount of energy that is always present, even in the quietest and most peaceful moments.

Some have theorized that the early success of chatbots could cause Google to lose its value as the No. 1 search engine.

Darrell Etherington, editor-in-chief of technology website TechCrunch, explained that ChatGPT’s search request is as simple as users hanging out with colleagues on the website or interacting with customer support agents. .

Etherington shared an example of the power of chatbots in a query about the strengths and weaknesses of Pokemon and fictional pocket monsters.

[T]His results are exactly what I’m looking for, he explained, not a list that would probably help me find what I’m looking for if I wanted to take my time, but what Google would return.

People worry that public interest in new AI chatbots could be used maliciously by malicious actors asking them to explain things like how to design weapons or build home-made explosives. There is also

OpenAI did not provide comment to NBC News on ChatGPT.

Samczsun, a research partner and head of security at Paradigm, an investment firm that supports cryptocurrency and Web3 companies, tweeted that it bypassed the chatbot’s content filters.

Samczsun shared the image on Twitter. This seems to indicate that Molotov has found a way to get the bot to explain the process of making his cocktail. A spokesperson for Paradigm confirmed that the image was a legitimate exchange between his ChatGPT and Samczsun.

Researchers and programmers often use questions about how to make a Molotov cocktail or how to wire a car as a way to check AI safety and content filters.

Others claim to have successfully tricked the bot into explaining how to make a nuclear bomb.

On its website, OpenAi admitted that it added some guardrails to prevent ChatGPT from responding to harmful requests, but the system was not perfect.

“While we have made every effort to ensure that the model rejects inappropriate requests, it may respond to harmful instructions or exhibit biased behavior,” a statement on OpenAI’s website reads. . Additionally, OpenAI says it uses moderation tools to prevent inappropriate responses, but “at this time, we expect to have some false negatives and positives.”

The website warns that ChatGPT may provide nonsensical or inaccurate responses, even if the responses appear legitimate.

Still, the appeal of chatbots continues.

OpenGPT isn’t the first viral artificial intelligence that OpenAI went viral. 2021 saw the rapid spread of DALL-E, which can generate images based on simple text prompts. DALL-E highlighted advances in artificial intelligence learning human-like abilities. However, that iteration, and an AI iteration called DALL-E 2, was criticized for racial and gender bias.

Demand for ChatGPT was so high on Thursday that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted that the company was working to accommodate those who wanted to use it.

Demand for ChatGPT far exceeds expectations. Altman wrote that they are working on adding capacity.

In a follow-up tweet, Altman added: Also, all of us at openai really enjoy chatgpt and are really happy to see people doing such creative things!

