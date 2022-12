Google CEO Sundar Pichai accepts the Padma Bhushan Award, stating that “India is part of…”

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai won the Padma Bhushan Award in the Trade Industry category, India’s third highest civilian award.

India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go,” Pichai said after receiving the prestigious award from India’s ambassador to the United States.

Madurai-born Sundar Pichai received Padma Bhushan in front of close family in San Francisco on Friday.

Pichai was named one of 17 winners earlier this year.

I am deeply grateful to the Government of India and the people of India for giving me this inestimable honor. It means a lot to be honored in this way by the country that shaped me,” Pichai, 50, said after receiving the award from her Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh. said while receiving the

“India is a part of me.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a family that valued learning and knowledge, and my parents made many sacrifices to ensure that I had the opportunity to explore my interests,” said Pichai. rice field.

Sandhu said Pichai represents the endless possibilities of technology for transformation.

“He is making a commendable effort towards creating digital tools, making his skills accessible to different segments of society in different parts of the world,” he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ vision for technology that combines the 3Ss of speed, simplicity and service, Sandhu hoped Google would take full advantage of the digital revolution taking place in India.

Pichai said it was amazing to return to India many times over the years and witness the rapid pace of technological change.

Innovations created in India, from digital payments to voice technology, are benefiting people around the world, he said.

“We look forward to continuing the great partnership between Google and India as we work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people,” he said.

Businesses are seizing the opportunity of digital transformation, making the internet accessible to more people than ever before, including in rural villages, Pichai said.

Modis Digital India’s vision is certainly a catalyst for that progress and we are proud that Google has been investing in India for 20 years working with governments, businesses and communities. ”

“Every new technology that arrives at our doorstep has made our lives better. And that experience led me down the path to Google to make a difference in the lives of people around the world.” It has given us the opportunity to help build technology that improves,” he said.

Pichai said he sees many opportunities ahead.

Commenting on India’s takeover of the G20 presidency, Pichai said: to move forward with you. ”

India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 on Thursday.

We are grateful for the opportunity to do this work together and bring the benefits of technology to more people,” Pichai said.

Google has added 24 new languages ​​to its translation service this year, using new advances in machine learning. Eight of them are native to India.

Catch all business news, market news, breaking news events and breaking news updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app for daily market updates.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/google-ceo-sundar-pichai-honoured-with-padma-bhushan-says-india-is-a-part-of-11670027085718.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos