Physicists simulate a simplified wormhole with Google’s quantum computer





Wormholes may sound more like something out of a Star Trek episode than a research paper, but scientists just simulated them on Google’s Sycamore quantum computer. This result suggests that these devices can be used to test basic physical theories.

The possibility of wormholes was first outlined in a 1935 paper by Albert Einstein and Nathan Rosen. Broadly speaking, they described a space-time bridge connecting two black holes at different locations. Science fiction shows frequently portray these bridges as a way to quickly travel from one place to another by flying a spaceship over one end and popping out the other.

However, in the real universe, wormholes are usually impenetrable and collapse as soon as something tries to get through them. But there are some theories that suggest that exotic phenomena, such as matter with negative energy, could help open wormholes long enough for anything to pass through.

I’ve never even encountered a real-world wormhole, so it’s hard to test these ideas ly. But now, researchers have shown that quantum processors can be used to simulate key aspects of this kind of traversable wormhole in the lab.

“We have found a quantum system that exhibits important properties of gravitational wormholes while being small enough to be implemented on today’s quantum hardware,” said Maria Spiropulu, research leader at Caltech, in a press release. . “This work constitutes a step towards a larger program that uses quantum computers to test quantum gravitational physics.

The experiment relied on a powerful idea in theoretical physics called the holographic principle. This seeks to combine his two best theories of how the world works, which are incompatible in their present form: quantum mechanics and general relativity.

The idea takes its name from the holograms2D surface on which 3D images can be projected. Similarly, the holographic principle posits that all the information needed to describe the complex 3D reality we live in is actually encoded on a distant 2D surface.

It may be difficult to understand, but the key consequence of this idea is to set up a mathematical link between the classical physics of general relativity and the mind-bending world of quantum mechanics. A described chunk of 3D spacetime corresponds to a system of quantum particles on a separate 2D surface.

Beyond solving fundamental problems in the universe, this duality theoretically makes it possible to design quantum systems that are equivalent to the macroscopic structure of spacetime. This is exactly the approach that Spiropulus’ team used to simulate a traversable wormhole in his nine-qubit quantum circuit, as described in a paper published in Nature.

Their experiments lead to a series of studies that suggest that two sets of particles with specific entanglement patterns may be mathematically equivalent to a pair of black holes linked by a wormhole. Based on More importantly, quantum teleportation of information between these two sets of particles is equivalent to quantum information passing through a wormhole.

To test this idea, the researchers implemented this quantum system on the Sycamore processor, feeding a single unit of quantum information (qubit) to a set of particles. They then saw it emerge from a set of other particles, but importantly exhibited the same dynamics that would be expected when passing through a traversable wormhole on a larger scale. rice field.

First, they found that information only teleports when applying the quantum equivalent of the negative energy needed to make the wormhole passable. They also detected slight delays in transmission and certain patterns in how information was scrambled and unscrambled. This is inherent in the way information travels through wormholes.

However, it’s important to point out that this experiment comes with all sorts of caveats. The wormholes the group was simulating actually exist in a virtual kind of universe that behaves very differently than our own, even the holographic principles they are based on. In our experiments, we assumed only two dimensions: a spatial dimension and a temporal dimension.

The wormhole model also had to be significantly shortened. To fully implement them would require far more qubits than any quantum processor in the near future. So, to make the model work on today’s small devices, we borrowed an idea from machine learning called sparsification. This reduces the size of the model while preserving certain important properties. They used this process to simplify their model while ensuring that features associated with negative energy that open wormholes are preserved.

However, the team found evidence that the process didn’t remove much detail from the model. A distinctive scrambling and descrambling pattern emerged even though the model was not trained to retain it. Nevertheless, whether the experiments truly represent wormhole dynamics is an open question. If you want to see this as a wormhole, there are some similarities, but it’s definitely a matter of interpretation, Adam Brown of Stanford University tells his New Scientist.

Given the small size of the quantum system used, it is also perfectly possible to run this simulation on a conventional computer. However, the value of this research may not be so much for the specific experiments conducted by the researchers. For example, proof of principle that quantum computers can help test ideas in theoretical physics that are difficult or impossible to explore ly.

“The relationship between quantum entanglement, spacetime and quantum gravity is one of the most important questions in fundamental physics and an active area of ​​theoretical research,” said Spiropulu. “We are excited to take small steps to test these ideas on quantum hardware and will continue to do so.”

Image credit: inqnet/A. Mueller (California Institute of Technology)

