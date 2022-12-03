Here’s what you need to set up first in Google Messages:





Google Messages is very feature rich. Your RCS app settings choices make it a great default messaging app for your Google Pixel or any Android phone. This guide will walk you through everything you think you need to set up in Google Messages on your Android device.

Enable chat features in Google Messages

Many options are enabled in Google Messages when you first open the app. Not included in that group is Google’s chat features section, which includes options like read receipts and typing indicators.

Google Messages handles both SMS/MMS and RCS messages, so this app can implement features specifically for messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram. These features work well for Android users and will remain so until Apple implements his RCS standard.

Open Google Messages. Tap your profile picture,[メッセージ設定]Tap. Select chat function.[チャット機能を有効にする]to confirm.

This allows you to toggle on the features you want to enable. Read receipts and typing indicators can be helpful, but their function is so that others can see when you reply.

Deleting chat categories and OTPs

One of the coolest things Google Messages can do is automatically delete OTP one-time passwords after 24 hours. OTPs can clog your inbox, making it difficult to see important conversations.

Another feature that helps clear up confusion is organizing your messages by category. This tool automatically separates personal messages and business girlfriend messages into separate sections.default to show all chats[すべて]there is a view. Categories have been great since they were first introduced, and Google Messages reliably categorizes chats into the correct section almost every time.

Open Google Messages. Tap your profile picture,[メッセージ設定]Tap. hit message organization.[メッセージをカテゴリ別に表示]When[OTP の自動削除]to turn on. do you want bubbles?

When you first set up your Android device and Google Messages, callouts are on by default. This makes active chats appear as persistent bubbles overlaid on the app you’re using. Some people choose to turn it off because it takes up space with other apps and can get in the way.

If you want to keep them, that’s totally fine as they are worth it for some. Either way, here’s how to manage bubbles in Google Messages.

Open Google Messages. Tap your profile picture,[メッセージ設定]Tap. Tap the bubble. Choose to allow bubbles under certain conditions or turn them off completely.Suggestion: Here’s what you can do with RCS and Google Messages and why it’s worth trying Enable voice transcription

Voice messages are very useful, but can be frustrating when the recipient can’t hear you exactly at the moment. Fortunately, Google Messages can automatically transcribe these voice messages. . This makes it easier for both senders and receivers to type, one without having to worry about typing and the other without having to wear earbuds in a crowded space.

Open Google Messages. Tap your profile picture,[メッセージ設定]Tap.[音声メッセージの文字起こし]Choose. Toggle the feature on.

Note: Messages are transcribed locally and no sensitive data is sent online.

Enable suggestions in chat

Google Message Suggestions is actually a subset of several optional features that fall into one category. These features work when Google Messages determines that a conversation needs more information. For example, if you mention your location, Google Messages will suggest sending your location. These AI-based tools are very helpful because it’s easy to forget that certain features are hidden under many options.

Suggestions come in several forms, including smart replies, suggested actions, suggested stickers, and nudges. Smart Reply provides quick, short replies to send when you don’t feel like typing them. Suggested actions can take the form of sharing a location, creating an event, or even a suggested GIF search.

Open Google Messages. Tap your profile picture,[メッセージ設定]Tap.[提案]Tap. Toggles the types of suggestions to enable.Change swipe actions

Swipe actions are very useful in most messaging apps. Gmail was one of the first apps to incorporate it, and more have followed since. In Google Messages, swipe actions can be set to two options: archive and delete. I wish there was an option to mark read/unread, but it doesn’t support Google messages yet. Additionally, you can turn off swipe actions.

Open Google Messages. Tap your profile picture,[メッセージ設定]Tap. hit the swipe action,[カスタマイズ]to select an action for each direction. turn on reaction on iphone

The iPhone doesn’t use RCS messages, but Google Messages can convert your iPhone’s reactions into emojis. For example, instead of iPhone users sending laughing and crying emojis in response to your message, [user] reacted with [emoji] To [message]you’ll see the actual emoji without the unnecessary paragraphs explaining what happened.

Open Google Messages. Tap your profile picture,[メッセージ設定]Tap. Find and tap Details.[iPhone のリアクションを絵文字として表示]to turn on.

All in all, there are some options worth experimenting with and setting up Google Messages. The RCS app has become one of the popular messaging apps on almost all Android phones, especially the Pixel series.

Google message details:

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/12/02/things-to-set-up-google-messages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos