Google is using the 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over “green vs. blue bubble” texting, saying the iPhone is “stuck in the 1990s.”





two smartphones. One with a blue speech bubble and one with a green speech bubble. Getty/photoman

In a “Happy Birthday” SMS post, Google called out to Apple and said it was time to switch to RCS.

RCS (Rich Communications Services) makes it easy to send and receive text messages between your iPhone and Android.

Google says the first SMS message was sent 30 years ago, but phones “can do a lot more.”

Android owner Google is digging Apple even further with a “happy birthday” post to SMS that turns 30 this year.

Neena Budhiraja, group product manager at Messages by Google, said in the post: “Today’s mobile phones have far more capabilities. My current mobile phone is a completely different device than my first mobile phone.”

Budhiraja said that Google has been campaigning for some time.

Budhiraja said of Apple, “Most of the mobile industry uses RCS, but there is one company that is holding back.” “But now that he’s been using SMS texts for 30 years, the time has come.”

RCS, which stands for Rich Communications Services, was selected in 2008 by the GSMA (Groupe Speciale Mobile Association) as an alternative to SMS (Short Message Service).

Unlike SMS, RCS supports more multimedia features, making it easy to send GIFs and high-definition videos via text. And because it works over Wi-Fi instead of carrier bandwidth, group messaging excels at all of these things.

According to The Verge, texting between devices using RCS is a similar experience to iPhone users texting using Apple’s own iMessage system.

A Google post explains “three big reasons why everyone in the industry should switch to RCS” “once in ten years since SMS came out”.

First, RCS provides end-to-end encryption to enhance message privacy.

Budhiraja said, “This should only be an expectation and should not be something the text messager does not need to worry about.

story continues

Budhiraja says that in addition to security enhancements, RCS also “provides a better experience.”

As mentioned above, RCS allows users to share high-quality media content, see when users are typing in real time, use read receipts, name group messages, and more. , can remove or add users to groups. Plus, it works with Wi-Fi.

Budhiraja’s third reason is that RCS works “universally.”

“With the exception of Apple, all major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as a standard,” she wrote. “Apple refused to adopt her RCS and continues to rely on her SMS for iPhone users to send messages to her Android phone users. It means that you are stuck in the ages.”

Google has long asked Apple to switch to RCS. In August, Android launched a #GetTheMessage campaign towards Apple, accusing the company of not adopting RCS.

In October, Google updated its Messages app, giving Apple its own taste of medicine. Now, when a Messages user responds to her SMS text with an emoji, iPhone users instead receive a message stating that the text was responded to along with a description of the emoji used.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously said that iPhone users don’t give much feedback on fixing text messages between iPhones and Android. Legal documents from Apple’s 2021 lawsuit with Epic Games show Apple’s reluctance to make the switch, with an Apple executive saying, “Moving iMessage to Android is a big move for us. It will do more harm than it helps.”

Neither Google nor Apple responded to Insider’s immediate request for comment.

“Hopefully Apple can #GetTheMessage so we don’t have to keep waiting to remove the whole ‘green versus blue bubble,'” Budhirajah wrote. “Happy Birthday SMS You are off to a great start and have had a good run, but everyone is ready for an upgrade.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/google-uses-30th-anniversary-sms-211640551.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos