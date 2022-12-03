Samsung and LG Phones Found Vulnerable Due to Leaked Certificates, Google Discovers





Google’s Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative, in its acknowledgment of a major security leak, has revealed a critical new vulnerability affecting Android smartphones from major brands such as Samsung and LG. Leakage of the signing keys used by Android OEMs can allow spoofed apps and malware to masquerade as “trusted” apps. The issue was reported in May of this year, after which several companies, including Samsung, took steps to control the vulnerability.

This security flaw was disclosed by Google employee ukasz Siewierski (via Esper’s Mishaal Rahman). Through his own tweet, Sirwierski revealed how platform certificates are being used to sign malware on his app on Android.

Folks, this is bad. very bad. Hackers and malicious insiders leaked platform certificates from multiple vendors. These are used to sign system apps for Android builds, including the “android” app itself. These certificates are used to sign malicious Android apps! https://t.co/lhqZxuxVR9

Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 1, 2022

At the heart of this issue is a vulnerability in the Android platform key trust mechanism that can be exploited by malicious actors. By design, Android trusts all applications that use legitimate platform signing keys used to sign core system applications through Android’s shared user-identity system.

However, Android Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have leaked platform signing keys, allowing malware authors to gain system-level permissions on target devices. This makes all user her data on a given device available to an attacker, just like another system app from the manufacturer signed with the same certificate.

Another worrying aspect of this vulnerability is that it does not necessarily require the user to install a new or “unknown” application. The leaked platform key could also be used to sign popular trusted apps such as his Bixby app on Samsung devices. Users who download such an application from a third-party her website will not be warned when installing it on their smartphones, as the certificate matches the one on their system.

However, Google has so far not explicitly mentioned in public information the list of devices or OEMs affected by the critical vulnerabilities. Nonetheless, the disclosure contains a list of sample malware files. The platform has since reportedly confirmed a list of affected smartphones, which include devices from Samsung, LG, Mediatek, Xiaomi and Revoview.

The search giant is also proposing ways for affected businesses to mitigate the problem at hand. The first step is to generate a large number of Android platform signing keys flagged as leaked and replace them with new signing keys. The company also requires all Android makers to greatly minimize the frequent use of platform keys by their apps to sign other apps.

According to Google, the issue was first reported in May. Since then, Samsung and all other affected companies have already taken corrective actions to mitigate and minimize the vulnerabilities at hand. However, according to Android Police, some of the vulnerable keys mentioned in the disclosure were used in apps for Samsung and LG phones that were recently uploaded to APK Mirror.

In a statement to BleepingComputer, Google said, “OEM partners promptly implemented mitigations as soon as they reported key compromises. End users are protected by the user mitigations implemented by OEM partners.” .

Android users should update their firmware version to the latest update available to protect against potential security flaws such as those disclosed by Google, and be careful when downloading apps from third-party sources. recommended.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated. For more information, please see our Ethics Statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/samsung-lg-google-android-certificate-leak-vulnerability-apvi-breach-3573087 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos