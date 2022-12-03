



If you’re wondering what Google Cloud Support is, this article is the answer. Bobcares provides solutions for any query as part of Google Cloud Platform Support Services.

What is Google Cloud Support?

Depending on user demand, GCP offers a variety of scalable and adaptable services. There are four types of GCP support services available: Basic, Standard, Enhanced and Premium Support.

Basic

Basic support is the default support option for GCP. Free for all GCP clients with a billing account linked to a GCP project. This support is available as chat support, community support, or phone support. Basic Support covers billing and payment related issues only.

standard

Small businesses are well suited for standard support. If you have a little work to do in production, this is perfect. You must be an administrator for your organization to view support plans and enable standard support for your organization. You can then grant access to users within your company.

Technical issues such as bug fixes, unexpected product errors and defects are handled through standard support. As part of this support, you have unlimited access to our technical support staff. Provides chat and phone support for GCP billing support services. The price is $29/month.

strengthen

This support provides one-on-one technical support for issues such as billing, outages, product usage questions, and product functionality. Medium and large enterprises that need additional services to manage their workloads in production environments should opt for enhanced support. For an extended support user, Google treats priority as his P1 while providing a quick response time of less than an hour.

Key features of Enhanced Support include Active Assist Recommender, cloud support APIs, and third-party technical support. Active Assist Recommender helps you optimize the cost of your GCP resources. The Cloud Support API helps you get visibility into support ticket issues.

Users are entitled to 24*7 support for critical issues. Phone support is also available for your technical issues. The monthly fee for Enhanced Support is $500 plus 3% of your GCP usage.

premium

Enterprise-level customers who want to run heavy workloads in production environments are well suited for our Premium support plan. This provides the fastest response time in 15 minute intervals.

To activate Premium Support, you must contact your Technical Account Manager or the Google Sales team. Approximate charges are $12,500 per month plus 4% of your monthly GCP consumption. GCP Billing Support can provide additional support for your support plan billing queries.

How do I contact GCP Support?

You must follow the steps below.

First, log in to the GCP console. Click on the hamburger menu. A list of services is displayed. Make sure you have a billing account associated with the relevant project.[その他の製品]in the tab[サポート サービス]Choose.

You are currently on the Support Services Overview page. This page contains all details about chat support, phone support, and support services.

To view all support services, click in the middle[サポート サービスの表示]Select a tab.

[Need help with another issue? We’re here to help.]

Conclusion

This article details the various support options from Google Cloud Support. It also includes technical team instructions for easily contacting GCP support.

