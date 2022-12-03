Innovation is Essential to Human Creativity: Aruna Sundararajan, Former IT Secretary





The 11th edition of TiEcon Kerala 2022, Kerala’s largest conference on entrepreneurship, has kicked off in Kochi.

At the opening of the conference Aruna Sundararajan, former secretary of the Ministry of Steel, IT and Telecoms, said there is a great deal of energy in the technology and start-up sectors both in the country and in Kerala. I was.

Kerala’s breadth of startups and entrepreneurship underscores that there has never been a better time for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Innovation is essential to human creativity. Kerala needs to contain the inertia to creativity and create and foster an environment where people’s natural vibrancy and innovation can really flourish.

In Kerala, young talents are at the forefront of solving local problems and making a positive impact with the help of technology.

According to Sundararajan, innovation and startup success metrics are having a positive impact. This is equivalent to 100 unicorns.

Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and MD of Cognizant India, said the ability to reinvent is a trait that companies must possess to remain competitive over the long term.

An organization that was very successful at one point and unfortunately failed for some time. His Fortune 500 list was first published in 1955. Today, less than 12% of the companies that were on the number one list are continuing. The forces that challenge competitive advantage can be both external and internal. Changes in market behavior, changes in customer needs and external events like technology and pandemics., he said,

Don’t forget to reinvent. Processes have to be reinvented internally, and process changes bring sustainability. These are not his one-time activities, he says, Nambiar.

On the growth of corporate investment in innovation, Ravi Narayan, Councilor of the TiE Global Board and co-founder of Microsoft for startups, said that in recent years there has been significant growth in startup funding, mergers and acquisitions, and open innovation programs. He said he sees progress.

Corporate participation in start-up funding increased by 80%. Participation is his 130+ deals in 2020 and his 230+ deals in 2021. Seed stage investment increased by 150% and early and late stage funding increased by 50%.

Acquisitions also increased by 50%. Acquisitions of companies older than five years saw him increase by 100%, while acquisitions of younger companies he decreased by 20%.

According to Ravi Narayan, more than 80 programs for open innovation by startups across 20+ industries have seen a compound annual growth rate of 19% since 2017.

Damodar Avanoor (TiEcon Kerala 2022 Chairman), Anisha Cherian (TiE Kerala President), Arun Nair (TiEcon Kerala Executive Director) and Faizal Kottikollon (KEF Holdings Chairman) spoke at the opening ceremony.

Published December 3, 2022

