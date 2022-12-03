Michigan Tech Receives $1.3 Million McNair Grant





Michigan Tech received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help underrepresented groups of students earn bachelor’s degrees, enter graduate programs, and earn doctoral degrees.

A five-year grant of $261,888 annually funds Michigan Tech’s Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program (also known as the McNair Scholars Program). McNair scholars receive a summer of research experience with faculty mentors, the opportunity to present at research conferences, assistance with graduate preparation, and professional development toward a doctoral degree.

Wayne Garthy, Principal Fellow of the McNair Scholars Program and Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Michigan Tech University, believes that the MTU community is not just for scholars, but that such programs contribute to our research goals. As for the impact, I am also excited about this opportunity. As we seek to continually strengthen our role and growth as a premier technical research university, the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program better positions us to achieve our goals. We know that cultivating a diverse group of future scholars enhances innovation and scholarship by bringing additional perspectives to problem solving.

Two full-time program administrators serve at least 25 McNair Scholars at a time, including students from partner community colleges such as Kiwinow Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC) and Bay Mills Community College.

KBOCC is excited to work with Michigan Tech on the McNair Scholars Program, said KBOCC President Lori Sherman. The opportunities and resources provided by the McNair Scholars Program, especially the valuable research internship experience, will benefit her KBOCC students throughout their educational journey and enable them to continue their personal and professional development.

The McNair Scholars Program is a federal TRIO program funded by 151 institutions in the United States and Puerto Rico. It is designed to prepare undergraduates for the doctoral program through participation in research and other academic activities. McNair attendees are first-generation college students who are financially deprived or members of groups traditionally underrepresented in graduate education, demonstrating high academic potential.

As a first-generation, low-income Latino student, I barely got my Ph.D. If I weren’t a McNair scholar, said Gabriel Escovedo, director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion at Michigan Tech. As an undergraduate, I was lost and unsure if I wanted to graduate, but the idea of ​​doing research that interested me sparked a fire in me that still burns today.

After finishing my summer studies, the program has allowed me to present at McNair conferences, present my research, visit and apply to graduate school, and earn an honors degree, Escobedo said. say. He is very pleased to be joining the He McNair Scholars Program at Michigan Tech. This program will give me the same opportunities and resources that once gave me the opportunity to help people who were in my position not so long ago to achieve their dreams and pursue PhDs. D.

Students will have more information on the program application date in early January. After completing a brief information interview, eligible students are invited to apply. Participants will be selected by March.

The award honors Ronald E. McNair, the second African-American to embark on a space mission. A NASA astronaut and physicist, he was one of his seven crew members who died in the 1986 space shuttle His Challenger launch failure. In response to this tragedy, Congress approved funding for Ronald E. McNair his Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program to encourage low-income earners and first generations. College students, and students from historically underrepresented ethnic groups, can pursue PhDs to expand their educational opportunities. Pursue programs and academic careers.

Michigan Technological University is a public research university founded in 1885 in Houghton, Michigan, with over 7,000 students from 55 countries around the world. Michigan’s flagship engineering colleges are consistently ranked among the nation’s best universities for return on investment, and include science and technology, engineering, computing, forestry, business and economics, medical professions, humanities, mathematics, It offers over 120 undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs in the field of sociology. science and art. Our rural campus is just a few miles from Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and offers year-round outdoor adventure opportunities.

