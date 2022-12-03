Barnstorm Foundry, a new partnership with UC Davis, aims to discover innovative food technology markets and enhance food access and sustainability





UC Davis graduate student helps identify future market for sustainable, healthy food

Lily Ackerman

A new partnership between the UC Daviss Graduate School of Management, the UC Davis Innovation Institute for Food and Health, and venture capital firm Barnstorm Foundry has been formed to identify new food and ingredient market spaces that can support a growing world. rice field.

Barnstorm Foundry is a venture led by Managing Partner Aryeh Ganz, a UC Davis graduate who combines entrepreneurship and science. The company is trying to identify new market spaces with the help of UC Daviss Master of Business Administration (MBA) students.

According to H. Rao Unnava, Dean of the Graduate School of Management (GSM), the market space the partnership is aiming for will emphasize nutritional improvements in food and find ways to adapt ingredients to changing climates. , to increase access to food for those in need. Such solutions are becoming increasingly important as the population continues to grow.

Climate change, population growth, sustainability issues and water scarcity all combine to [in the future] We may not be eating like we are eating today, said Unnava.the same vegetables [will not] growing up.I can’t keep eating the amount of meat I’m eating now [it today].

Unnava gave an example of this kind of innovation. The delicious snacks in development now cost as much as a bag of potato chips. Unlike potato chips, this snack is much lower in sodium and much higher in fiber and protein, making it a cheap, sustainable, yet nutritious option.

The program is not only a major step in innovation towards improving food security in the future, but it also gives the UC Davis MBA program a unique focus on food and agricultural sciences that sets it apart from other programs. There is also a thing. Unnava said GSM has been looking to incorporate these specific elements for several years to highlight UC Davis’ strengths.

According to Unnava, we’ve been working on the concept of an MBA program representing UC Davis in some way. Is it just another MBA addition, or is there something about UC Davis that can be reflected in the MBA program?

Lucas Haskins, an MBA student at GSM and one of the members of the first cohort of graduate students to participate in this market research program, chose UC Davis for his MBA because of its opportunities in food and agriculture. He blogged about his experience working under this new partnership. In it, he produced white papers and reports to inform and guide readers and identify new food market spaces.

This collaboration will allow UC Davis MBA students to critically assess several macro food industry trends and discuss their respective market potential with the ultimate goal of launching a new food product. An opportunity has opened to publish a series of white papers. This is just one of many extra-curricular and elective courses that are part of GSM’s Food & Ag Industry Immersion experience.

Ultimately, this collaboration aims to increase the UC Daviss MBA program and the university’s potential for innovation in food technology, especially in high-need areas such as sustainability, affordability and nutrition. According to Haskins’ blog, graduate students are already working on white papers for the plant-based milk and ketogenic diet markets, and more will be produced as the program grows.

