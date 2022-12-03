Google Password Manager to replace Chrome’s list on Android [U]





Google Password Manager continues to gain prominence in the latest version of Chrome for Android, replacing the browser’s built-in list of saved credentials.

Update 12/2: After the official announcement in late June, Chrome 107 and 108 are widely replacing the Android browser’s native credential list with Google Password Manager. You’ll see a “New” badge in Chrome Settings, tapping which will open an experience powered by Google Play Services.

Some users may have already used it in version 107, but it is now widely available in Chrome 108. New stable browser releases are still rolling out. Chrome >[設定]It is better to access from[設定]Apps >[Google]>[Google アカウントの管理]>[セキュリティ]>[パスワード マネージャー]It’s much faster than opening a .

old new

Original 6/21: Chrome 103 for Android[設定]when you open[パスワード]new to replace[パスワード マネージャー]A menu item appears. Tapping opens an intermediate home screen shortcut that uses a four-color lock icon or opens an experience powered by deployed Google Play Services. It launches in a separate window and allows you to freely browse the open web.

The UI is similar to the one at passwords.google.com on the web, with a card to initiate the password checkup. Below that is a list of credentials saved to your account. Tapping the favicon here conveniently accompanies it will prompt you to authenticate with your fingerprint before you can view/copy the password.

Meanwhile, you can quickly search or add new usernames and passwords. You can also enable or disable password saving, automatic sign-in, and password alert on Android and Chrome using the gear settings icon in the upper right corner.

Old Manager for Chrome Google Password Manager

So switching from Chrome to Google Password Manager doesn’t really change the end user experience. It’s already the same backend and the new UI is closer to the web version, but provides one surface where Google can focus on upgrading. For example, in settings you immediately see an option to enable encryption on your device.

Chrome 103 rolls out to the Stable channel starting today, but the change is already live in beta.

Details for Chrome:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/12/02/chrome-google-password-manager/

