PhonePe, Google Pays continue to dominate the market





Mumbai: Payments apps PhonePe and Google Pay are taking a breather, and India’s National Payments Corporation (NPCI) has given two more years to comply with volume cap guidelines. Flipkart-owned PhonePe and Google Pay have market shares of 47% and 33%, respectively. In November 2020, NPCI issued guidelines limiting the share of transactions processed by third-party application providers (TPAPs) to 30% each. Bankers said the code aims to reduce the risk of single points of failure. When Yes Bank was put under moratorium in March 2020, PhonePe had to work overnight to switch banks because the transaction was processed by his UPI. At the time the directive was issued, it was widely expected that new players such as WhatsApp and Amazon Pay would expand their payments operations. However, Amazon Pay only managed to get a market share of 0.8%, while WhatsApp only has 0.1%. Apart from Paytm, which has 15% market share, no other app has more than 1% market share. If NPCI immediately applied the cap, UPI transactions would shrink dramatically. It’s clearly a relief that UPI’s market share cap has been extended by two years. Even when market share caps were announced in November 2020, we are against this view because there is no way for market participants to reduce their own market share without actively denying service to end customers. repeatedly protested. To reduce UPI’s market share to 30%, PhonePe will be forced to refuse his UPI payment services to tens of millions of Indians. The new NPCI Circular itself acknowledges that other existing and new his UPI players bear the burden of investing more time, effort and money to expand their UPI market share. increase. Failing that, the organic market share of UPI industry participants will remain largely unchanged and NPCI will have to continue expanding its market capitalization indefinitely, he said. Considering the current usage and future potential of UPI, as well as other relevant factors, NPCI said the timeline for his TPAP compliance beyond the volume cap is two years through December 31, 2024. Extended. Given the huge potential of digital payments and the need for multiple adoption from the current stage, other incumbent players (banks and non-banks) will expand their outreach to consumers for UPI growth, He added that it is essential to achieve market equilibrium. According to the banker, he won’t make money on UPI trades while they are costly. In addition to technology costs, banks have ongoing expenditures such as providing complaints platforms and sending alerts. The introduction of UPI lite is expected to solve some of these problems.

