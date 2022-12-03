Google survived 2022





Google outperformed many tech companies in 2022 given the war in Ukraine, inflation and a chaotic stock market. Sure, revenues may be down and hiring slowing, but at least the company hasn’t suffered the upheaval that has rocked its tech rivals.

Hiring at Google seems pretty bleak compared to working at Twitter, where new owner Elon Musk is trying to build Twitter 2.0. Facebook’s parent company Meta laid off 11,000 employees after a risky bet on virtual reality technology. Netflix is ​​cutting headcount and scrambling to grow its subscriber base. Amazon, which increasingly relies on advertising rather than just e-commerce, has launched massive layoffs that will reportedly cut thousands of jobs. Having weathered the 2022 swamp well, even Apple is struggling to keep its iPhone 14 Pro model in stock.

A dismal 2022 hit Google hard, but it didn’t stop it from spreading its “ambient computing” vision of embedding digital technology into every corner of our lives. The company handles 92% of Internet search traffic, Chrome accounts for 65% of browser usage, YouTube streams videos to 2.6 billion people each month, and Google’s Android software accounts for 70% of the mobile operating system market. .

I’m not saying that things went smoothly. Google’s market power has led to backlash from regulators, lawsuits from technology rivals and complaints from employees. But the company has pushed its own ambitions, launching products and services like Multisearch, YouTube Shorts, and the new his Pixel Watch, Google’s Android alternative to Apple smartwatch dominance.

Pixel Watch boosts Google’s Android ecosystem

Google pixel watch.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The Pixel Watch, which launched in October for $349, offers Android fans a better alternative for tracking fitness and communication. It was on the decline until it was adopted by the Watch 4 and this year’s Galaxy Watch 5. However, some health features on the Galaxy Watch only work on Galaxy phones, while the Pixel Watch works on the latest Android phones.

Google’s Apple Watch rival helps bring the company closer to equality in the ecosystem. The search giant seems to have high hopes for its hardware this year, reportedly placing its biggest-ever order for the Pixel 7 launch, with another major device launching next year.

Look out for the Pixel Tablet, which in 2023 doubles as a Google Home, and possibly as a Pixel Fold phone, competing with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

YouTube shorts and TikTok and other product development

Gen Z turns to TikTok more often than Google for certain searches, like where to eat or what to do in Portland. Google has noticed and will start integrating more short-form videos into Search.

Launched in 2020, YouTube Shorts now boasts 1.5 billion monthly viewers thanks to its popularity on the YouTube app. TikTok reported 1 billion monthly active users last year.

Other product development:

Adios, Google Stadia

Google Stadia controller used in smartphone mount.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

Not all products did well.

Economic concerns have led Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to choose to focus on what it does best and cut back on others. So, in 2019, three years after he launched Stadia, the company discontinued its video game streaming service.

Stadia expires in early 2023 and Google will refund all purchases.

fines, lawsuits and government scrutiny

Regulators have made 2022 a big deal for Google. The search giant, along with Meta, were fined €150 million and €90 million respectively ($157 million and $94 million) for user tracking in France. As the war rages in Ukraine, a Russian court fined Google $365 million for failing to remove banned content about the conflict. The company also agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with the state attorney general over its location-tracking practices. However, those penalties also mean that in Europe he could be fined €4.1 billion for antitrust violations that allegedly forced Android makers and mobile network operators to embed Google’s suite of apps into their phones. It pales in comparison to what is possible.

Google’s 2021 revenue of $257 billion is far smaller than its multi-billion dollar fines. Regulators could get even tougher by requiring changes to their core search engine business.

Australia sympathized with publishers’ grievances against Google and passed a law requiring Google and Meta to pay publishers for their content. Canada introduced a similar law earlier this year, citing the closure of 450 news outlets between 2008 and 2021 and the spread of misinformation. But the company has given publishers a boost and redesigned its homepage to feature more local news.

Some tech companies weren’t satisfied with Google’s power either. A lawsuit over Android’s Play Store for Fortnite’s Android app shows that Google paid others not to create a rival app store. Match Group, the parent company of Spotify and Tinder, sued Google in March over the Play Store’s payment requirements. Apparently, the Play Store now allows both Spotify and Bumble to use their own payment systems, making the fees significantly cheaper.

Google vs. its employees

Google employee protests of 2019.

James Martin/CNET

The perks of being a “Googler” have lost some of their luster in 2022. Employees can get free meals, nap rooms, and gym access in addition to their paychecks, but not necessarily bathroom bidets. The annual “Googlegeist” survey showed a 12 percentage point drop in the number of employees who said their salaries were competitive. With layoffs likely on the horizon, the company has reportedly identified the bottom 6% of its performance that could portend about 10,000 job cuts.

Even without layoffs, there were troubles. One employee, Ariel Koren, his manager of marketing for Google’s educational products division, was vocal about Google’s alleged sale of his AI tools to Israelis. She said Google suddenly retaliated against her by forcing her to move to Brazil or lose her job.

Google also fired an AI researcher who questioned the company’s use of AI to create computer chips. Black employee Ariel Curley sued Google for having a “racially biased corporate culture.” Google has also settled with six engineers it allegedly fired in retaliation for their workplace activism.

In 2023, Google could face financial troubles and find it difficult to generate ad revenue. But we can take some solace that none, including CEO Sundar his Pichai, have addressed their rival’s even bigger problems.

