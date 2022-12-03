Google is over: World’s most powerful AI chatbot ChatGPT offers human-like alternative to search engines





The latest iteration of amazing artificial intelligence chatbots has led to speculation that it could revolutionize entire industries and even replace common tools like Google’s search engine.

Created by leading AI lab OpenAI, ChatGPT acts as a general-purpose language model that can understand and generate human-like responses to a wide range of queries.

Unlike traditional search engines that rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind user queries.

This means that users can search for information using natural language rather than using specific keywords or phrases, potentially making it a more intuitive tool for finding information.

The interactive format will allow ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, challenge false assumptions, and deny inappropriate requests, OpenAI explains in a blog post.

OpenAI’s previous GPT-3 model has been put to a variety of uses by programmers, but one woman recently gave it her childhood diary to have a conversation with her past self, but there’s something like this This is the first time consumers have access to technology. friendly attitude.

Google is dead, app developer Josh Kelly tweeted, comparing responses from Google and ChatGPT to various queries.

But can it actually challenge Google’s market dominance? This is what ChatGPT had to say when The Independent questioned OpenAIs public platform: Could it replace Google? do you

A single search engine like ChatGPT is unlikely to completely replace Google. Google is currently the world’s most popular search engine with over 90% market share. With a huge database of indexed websites and a wide range of features and tools such as image and map search, it is a valuable resource for users.

However, ChatGPT and other advanced language models have the potential to offer unique features and a more personalized user experience. This may make it an attractive alternative for certain users, especially those looking for a more intuitive and conversational search experience. It can be your go-to tool for accessing information on the Internet.

Overall, ChatGPT has the potential to revolutionize the way people find information online.

OpenAI/ChatGPT

Since its launch Wednesday, people are already using it to answer complex coding questions, script TV sitcoms, write essays, and more.

ChatGPT currently cannot browse the internet or access outside information, so we cannot provide answers or suggestions for more localized questions, such as restaurant recommendations in a specific town.

The knowledge is not up-to-date, as model training data, including books, articles, and websites, is only available until 2021.

Other limitations include occasional errors in answers that sound plausible but are not actually correct. increase.

OpenAI concludes in a blog post that it is aware that many limitations remain. We plan to have regular model updates to improve areas like this… just as previous deployments signaled this, we hope that the lessons learned from this release can be applied to the deployment of more functional systems. I am happy.

OpenAI plans to announce the next generation of GPT-3, called GPT-4, in the coming months.

