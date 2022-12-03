Google hires law firm Perkins Coie to fight RNC spam filter lawsuit





Overview Corporate Law Firm Google’s Advocates Include Former Federal Judge and Former DOJ Appeals Attorney Appointed by President Obama

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc.’s Google LLC has hired law firm Perkins Coie to defend a Republican National Committee lawsuit alleging that a technology company is sending political group emails to users’ spam filters. did.

Perkins Coie’s team of attorneys, including veteran partner Sunita Bali, and new arrivals Abdul Karon and Michael Huston, were hired this week, according to documents filed Thursday in federal court in Sacramento, Calif. .

In a lawsuit filed in October, the RNC alleges that Google “discriminates” it by routing emails to spam folders. Google denied the claim.

Perkins has long provided legal services to the Democratic National Committee and political candidates on political law matters, but most of the attorneys deployed to counter the RNC’s claims are focused on privacy, security and Focuses on business litigation.

Based in San Francisco, Bali has represented Google and its affiliates, including YouTube, in privacy and other litigation.

Houston joined the law firm in October from the U.S. Department of Justice, where he served as Assistant Attorney General and litigated before the U.S. Supreme Court. Karon, a federal district judge in Alabama appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama, joined Perkins from the bench in September.

Perkins’ team will face off against RNC lawyers from two small law firms, Dhillon Law Group and Consovoy McCarthy.

San Francisco’s Harmeet Dhillon is on the team representing former Republican President Donald Trump in a lawsuit he filed last month to block a January 6 US congressional committee’s subpoena against him. Dillon has also led several cases challenging pandemic-era restrictions.

Virginia-based Consovoy defended Trump’s efforts to keep tax returns out of the hands of U.S. lawmakers.

Burr and other Perkins attorneys on Friday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment, nor did a Google spokesperson.

Lawyers for the RNC also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that “Google lumped millions of RNC emails into the spam folders of potential donors and supporters during a critical time of campaign fundraising and community building.” increase.

Google denied that its system filters emails based on political affiliation. “As we have said repeatedly, we do not filter emails based on political affiliation,” a spokesperson said Friday. “Gmail’s spam filters reflect user behavior. increase.”

