‘A testament to American ingenuity and innovation’: America unveils high-tech B-21 stealth bomber





US published news B-21 stealth bomber.

Gary Harthorne/Getty Images

The US unveiled a new stealth bomber in an elaborate ceremony.

The B-21 Raider is a high-tech weapon costing $700 million per aircraft.

New weapons offer significant advantages over older models.

The US unveiled the B-21 Raider on Friday. The B-21 Raider is a high-tech stealth bomber capable of carrying nuclear and conventional weapons, designed to fly without a crew.

The expertly choreographed ceremony at B-21 manufacturer Northrop Grumman’s facility in Palmdale, Calif., kicked off with the U.S. national anthem as an elderly bomber roared over a crowd that included U.S. dignitaries. .

Dramatic music played, lights flashed, and the hangar doors holding the new aircraft slowly opened, pulling away the fabric that had covered them, and slicked them away, costing about $700 million per plane. The crowd applauded as the gray bomber appeared.

“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than 30 years. It is a testament to America’s enduring superiority in ingenuity and innovation,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the ceremony. Stated.

Many details of the aircraft are being kept secret, but as Austin emphasized in his remarks, the plane would be a significant advance over the existing bombers in the US fleet.

He praised its range – “no other long-range bomber can match its efficiency” – and its durability, adding that it was “designed to be the most maintainable bomber ever built. There are,’ he said.

Like the F-22 and F-35 fighters, the B-21 is equipped with stealth technology that minimizes the aircraft’s features through both its shape and materials of construction, making it more difficult for an enemy to spot. increase.

Austin said:

This aircraft represents 50 years of advances in low-observation technology. Even the most sophisticated air defense systems have trouble detecting his B-21 in the sky.

The plane is also built with an “open systems architecture” that allows the incorporation of “new weapons yet to be invented,” he said.

Amy Nelson, a fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank, told AFP before the announcement that the B-21 was “designed to evolve.”

“United States Air Force”

“The ‘open architecture’ allows for future integration of improved software (including autonomy) so the aircraft won’t become obsolete any time soon,” she said.

“The B-21 is much more sophisticated and truly modern than its predecessor. and can fire long and short range missiles,” Nelson said.

The ceremony did not mention the possibility of the plane flying unmanned. US Air Force spokesman Anne Stephanek told AFP that the plane is “prepared for the possibility, but no decision has been made to fly it without a crew.”

The first flight of the B-21, the “backbone of the future bomber fleet,” is scheduled for next year, and the Air Force plans to purchase at least 100, Stefanek said.

Northrop Grumman said six planes are currently in various stages of assembly and testing at the Palmdale facility.

Bombers will be an important part of the US “nuclear triad” of weapons that can be launched from land, air and sea.

Nelson said:

For nuclear deterrence, the bomber fleet provides flexibility in the U.S. nuclear posture and redundancy should one of the other legs fail.

The “Raider” portion of the aircraft’s name is a tribute to the 1942 U.S. bomber raid on Tokyo led by then-Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle.

“On a cold, wet April morning, four months after Pearl Harbor, 16 US bombers took off from a carrier in the Pacific,” Austin said.

They “flyed more than 650 miles to strike distant enemy targets and became known as the Doolittle Raiders, demonstrating the strength and reach of American air power,” he said.

