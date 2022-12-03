Little Haiti is the perfect place to envision the future of cities





Riley Kaminer

At the highly competitive Art Basel event, 600 people gathered in Little Haiti to get a glimpse of what the future of our city could or should be.

The Future of Cities, a Miami-based platform reimagining how communities develop, invited these forward-thinking participants for the pre-opening of its Climate and Innovation Hub. Located in Little Haiti, the hub is designed to be Miami’s first net-zero office building through a combination of technologies such as solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system.

The Climate Hub event draws 600 people on Wednesday night.

I think nothing is more important than focusing on climate change and sea-level rise, and adaptation and mitigation within the cities most affected by it.Tony Cho, CEO and founder of Future of Cities Refresh Miami told to

Also, to show people how to build energy efficient buildings, how to repurpose old buildings, and how to bring the community into the conversation. The goal for the building is to get to net zero, but Cho said the building in its current form is about 80-85% of the way there.

Future of Cities and Metro 1 CEO Tony Cho said:

An early Wynwood pioneer, real estate developer Cho emphasized the critical role technology plays in building a more sustainable climate future. Many of these innovations in climate and blue technology will help transform the world, he said, including carbon capture technology, 3D printing of concrete for homes, and geothermal and wind-powered energy. showed particular excitement about the innovation of

To this end, Future of Cities is working with Miami-Dade County to attract climate technology companies to the county. Rather than being victims of climate change, I think we should be representatives of climate change solutions, Cho said.

The focus was on leveraging the Web3 and blockchain to create equity within the underserved community, Cho explained, with Climatecoin in partnership with Miami-based ClimateTrade. He took us on a virtual tour of several art exhibitions in the Hub, including carbon capture sculptures that have been created. .

For Cho, social justice and climate justice go hand in hand. Climate affects the most vulnerable communities more than the wealthy ones. This is because they are less mobile and less able to adapt to what is happening.

He sees social justice and environmental justice as one and the same, he said, not concerned about climate gentrification in places as close to home as Little Haiti and as far-reaching as Africa and Southeast Asia.

Beyond climate gentrification, another major friction point preventing Miami from becoming a global climate innovator is climate change deniers. Cho said we need to wake up and get our heads out of the sand to see what’s going on before it’s too late.

Nonetheless, Cho expressed hope that the hub will paint an inspiring picture of the future of Mother Earth’s climate. The possibilities are endless, he said. From Little Haiti to the world.

