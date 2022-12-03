‘India is part of me’: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai receives Padma Bhushan Award





Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. | | File photo | Photo credit: AFP

India is a part of me and I carry it with me everywhere,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, as he received the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award from India’s ambassador to the United States.

Indian-American Pichai has won the 2022 Padma Bhushan Award in the Trade Industry category. Madurai-born Mr. Pichai was named one of his 17 winners earlier this year.

He won India’s third-highest civilian award in front of close relatives in San Francisco on Friday.

I am deeply grateful to the Government of India and the people of India for giving me this inestimable honor. It means a lot to be honored in this way by the country that shaped me,” said Pichai, 50, as he accepted the award from his Sandhu, India’s ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh.

“India is a part of me.

“I was fortunate to come from a family that values ​​learning and knowledge. My parents made great sacrifices to ensure that I had the opportunity to explore my interests,” Pichai said. said Mr.

Consul General of India in San Francisco, TV Nagendra Prasad, was also present at the event.

Sandu said Pichai represents the endless possibilities of technology for transformation.

“He is making a commendable effort towards creating digital tools, making his skills accessible to different segments of society in different parts of the world,” he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ vision of technology that combines the 3Ss of speed, simplicity and service, Sandhu wanted Google to take full advantage of the digital revolution taking place in India.

Having returned to India many times over the years, Pichai said it was amazing to see the rapid pace of technological change.

Innovations created in India, from digital payments to voice technology, are benefiting people around the world, he said.

“We look forward to continuing the great partnership between Google and India as we work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people.

Businesses are seizing the opportunity of digital transformation, making the internet accessible to more people than ever before, including in rural villages, Pichai said.

Modis Digital India’s vision is certainly a catalyst for that progress and we are proud that Google has been investing in India for 20 years working with governments, businesses and communities.

“Every new technology that arrives at our doorstep has made our lives better. And that experience led me down the path to Google to make a difference in the lives of people around the world.” It has given us the opportunity to help build technology that improves,” he said.

Pichai said there are many opportunities ahead.

On India’s takeover of the G20 presidency, Pichai said, “It’s a great opportunity to build consensus to strengthen the global economy by promoting an internet that is open, connected, secure and works for all. It is a goal we share and we are committed to moving forward together with you.” India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 on Thursday.

We are grateful for the opportunity to do this work together and bring the benefits of technology to more people,” Pichai said.

Google has added 24 new languages ​​to its translation service this year, using new advances in machine learning. Eight of them are native to India.

“It means a lot to see the world open up in new ways as people can access information and knowledge in the language of their choice. We believe we can and must do so, and we will continue to lead,” he added.

