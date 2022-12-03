ChatGPT’s user experience and implementation ‘should have scared Google’ • TechCrunch





Heeee! Today was a fun, rich, and varied day at my favorite tech news site. Haje has received the unfortunate news that he will be attending the 15th Annual CES in Las Vegas, so if you are joining the startup, TC Hardware his team would love to hear from you. increase. Oh, and if you need some inspiration to jump into holiday shopping, check out our first few sneak previews.Christine and Haje

TechCrunch Top 3 Startups and VCs

Smoodi wants to bring smoothies to everyone and has raised $5 million to expand the reach of its robotic smart blender, reports Christine. I’m not going to lie: We prefer Smoothie’s robots to robots used to kill people Brian on how the San Francisco police department was able to use robots to kill people See article. In another robot news of his, also from Brian, Monarch offers the first “smart tractor”.

Mozilla, on the other hand, seems to be buying up. Today, Kyle reported that he acquired Active Replica to build his metaverse vision, and yesterday, Paul said the company bought the team behind Pulse, his Slack automatic status updater. I am writing.

Another news article to brighten your day:

Pitch Deck Teardown: Hour One’s $20 Million Series A Deck

Startups are approaching language learning from all angles. Hour One uses AI to deploy avatars that convert text to video.

In 2020, the company’s founders raised $5 million in a seed round and raised another $20 million via Series A earlier this year.

Cover Slide Overview Slide Solution Slide Market Size Slide Value Proposition Slide Product Slide 1 Product Slide 2 Audience Slide Case Study Slide Team Slide Closing Slide

Haje looks at the pros, cons, and ugliness of the company’s $20 million Series A pitch deck.

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Co., Ltd.

Sifting through Elon Musk’s tweets about hate speech today, we have to point out that there’s a lot of FAFO going on in the Twitterverse. Musk has suspended his account again for violating the social media giant’s rules, writes Ivan. Darrell has more.

Meanwhile, in the world of corporate change, Mary Ann headlines an article about the resignation of Opendoors CEO Eric Wu today, and Aria reports that space company Astra is reshuffling its management team following the departure of Benjamin Lyon. .

Enjoy the start of the weekend with these four:

