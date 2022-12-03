Who are the key innovators of virtual touring interfaces for the travel and tourism industry?





The Travel & Tourism industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, fueled by consumer demand for personalized services that enhance the traveler experience. There is a growing need to deliver experiences, young demographics want more than just vacations, and trends like travel that bring change are on the rise. This has put tourism companies and attraction operators under pressure to deliver, and investment in innovation is a big part of the answer. Technologies such as machine learning and big data analytics have helped personalize services, while virtual and augmented reality have allowed companies to enrich their marketing materials and appeal to travelers during the inspiration and planning stages. is ready. In the last three years alone, more than 15,000 of his patents have been filed and granted in the Travel & Tourism industry, according to GlobalDatas Travel in Virtual Reality: Virtual touring interfaces.

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, which uses over 21,000 patents to analyze innovation strength in the travel and tourism industry, there are over 20 areas of innovation that will shape the industry’s future.

Virtual tooling interfaces are a key area of ​​innovation in virtual reality

With virtual tours, businesses can go far beyond the traditional means of high-quality still images and video by moving travelers and potential guests to hotels and sites through semi-immersive VR tours. , can be truly inspiring. Experience remotely. It can’t replace the feeling of being physically there, but it’s not meant to be. It is intended to get travelers to book such trips. This technology, along with augmented reality, gained prominence during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions were limiting travel, but people still wanted to plan their next trip. A virtual tour was the perfect middle ground solution.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. There are more than 10 companies, according to GlobalData, spanning technology vendors, established travel and tourism companies, and up-and-coming start-ups involved in the development and application of virtual tooling interfaces.

Key players in virtual touring join forces with disruptive innovations in travel and tourism industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the range of intended geographic uses, from global to local.

A quick look at which companies have applied for IP protection in the field of virtual touring interfaces reveals players from across the travel and tourism spectrum. Attraction operator Universal Studios has filed the most patents since 2015, followed by Airbnb. Major cruise line Royal Caribbean also made the top 10, as did travel IT specialist Amadeus. Royal Caribbean has filed to protect innovations related to virtual reality dining, virtual reality trampolines and augmented reality tour guides, demonstrating the broad potential of virtual tour interfaces. The field has not escaped the attention of global tech giants since 2015, with 12 and 9 patents filed by Microsoft and IBM respectively.

To better understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the Travel & Tourism Industry, visit GlobalDatas latest thematic research report on Virtual Reality (VR) in the Travel & Tourism Industry (2021).

GlobalData, a leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to create this article.

GlobalDatas Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from offices around the world. We use text analysis and formal patent taxonomies to group patents into key subject areas and link them to specific companies in the world’s largest industries.

