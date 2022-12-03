Is 100x better ChatGPT really a Google killer?





Galactica AI, CICERO, and ChatGPT, there’s a lot going on in the AI ​​world these days. A new model that uses natural language to interact with humans, ChatGPT uses a new training method and is based on the GPT-3.5 architecture.

What’s impressive about ChatGPT is that it goes beyond just answering general questions, explaining code and scientific concepts, writing basic academic papers, and even scripting romcoms.

End of Google search?

Like Galactica, ChatGPT took the internet by storm as members of the AI/ML community quickly started trying it out and posting their experiences on social media.

While Galactica’s general consensus was that it was hallucinogenic and produced highly inaccurate results, ChatGPT’s general consensus was that it was a Google killer.

Many people say that if ChatGPT is allowed to connect to the internet, it can kill Google search. I think Google and teachers are dead for informational queries. I tried many examples, but ChatGPT was 100 times better for him than Google, said his Graphext co-founder Victoriano Izquierdo.

Indexsy founder Jacky Chou predicts something similar. ChatGPT is what ultimately takes market share away from Google, especially for informational queries. It’s time for someone to destroy their monopoly. Such exciting times we live in, he said.

Full marks for being humble

Most people love ChatGPT because it not only produces accurate results, but it also allows conversations. Asking a question on ChatGPT feels like talking to a human. In fact, ChatGPT has been trained to respond to user queries in a more human-like way.

A simple query on Google search will bring up multiple links, but ChatGPT will give you the answer in advance. Save time browsing multiple sites and blogs. When I asked ChatGPT the same question, I was told, “ChatGPT and Google Search serve different purposes and work in different ways, so it’s difficult to make a direct comparison. is not a search engine and you can’t find information on the Internet, and in this sense search engines like Google are better suited to finding specific information on the web, the company said.

Furthermore, even before ChatGPT, there were discussions about the decline of Google search. Reddit users say the main problem with declining search functionality is that there’s a lot of content behind video platforms that can’t be indexed as well as walled gardens apps, instant messaging/chat, and social video platforms.

What is there for programmers?

At least for programmers, ChatGPT can make Google search obsolete by not only being able to explain code, but also being able to write complex code well.

ChatGPT by OpenAI is very good for coding questions. Now I ask how to create a 3-column footer in Tailwind. Then follow up and ask for a React version, a more realistic copy, and mobile-friendly. “This is perfect,” said Lexica engineer Gabe Ragland.

OpenAI’s new ChatGPT, in the style of the 1940s gangster movie tongue twister, illustrates the worst-case time complexity of the bubble sort algorithm with a Python code example: pic.twitter.com/ MjkQ5OAIlZ

— Riley Goodside (@goodside) December 1, 2022

ChatGPT is very impressive. Surprisingly, it’s also very helpful for coding related questions. Security and privacy researcher Felix Krause says he prefers answers like this to looking through his multiple Stackoverflow threads from six years ago.

I asked ChatGPT if it can code, and as a large language model trained by OpenAI, it does not have the ability to write or understand code. It doesn’t consider itself a coder.

I may be able to provide some general information about coding and programming, but I’m not a coder myself and do not have the ability to write or understand code.

What is Google doing about it?

One of the reasons many people believe Google Search has gotten worse over the years is because of its business model. After all, Google still makes most of its revenue through advertising. Over 80% of revenue is based on advertising.

When you search for something on Google, whether it’s an app or a medical condition, Google first shows you an ad, followed by the information you want.

Earlier this year, Google Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan acknowledged that the TikToks search engine was becoming a threat to Google search. Fortune His Brainstorm His Tech In a talk at his conference 2022, he said that nearly 40% of users in the US between the ages of 18 and 24 were more likely to find him on Google when looking for a restaurant. He said he prefers using his TikTok and Instagram to Maps and his Google search.

So why is Google search lagging behind? Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai once said that AI is probably the most important thing humanity has worked on. Over the years, Google has spent millions of dollars on his AI research, developing its own large-scale language models such as BERT.

Google also developed LaMDA, a conversational neural language model. Researchers at Google controversially claim there is a sense to this. We also have some of the best AI talent working at Google.

So, arguably, the tech giant has free resources and bandwidth to develop something like ChatGPT or really improve Google search. So is Google lacking innovation?

not really. In this regard, one Google employee said: Google has a huge budget related to staffing to work on this kind of model and do the actual training. Training these very large languages ​​requires a large amount of computing power and is therefore very expensive. model. However, the economics of actually using these kinds of language models in Google’s biggest products (search, Gmail, etc.) are still lacking.

