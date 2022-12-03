How technology is tackling food waste from farm to fork





1/3 of food is wasted worldwide

Ever since Susan Teaford started looking for cheap food for discounts as her end date nears, retirees in the United States have cut their grocery bills and built their virtues by looking for bargains.

When Teaford needs groceries, she lists all kinds of products nearing expiration at her local store in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Arlington, the Thomson Reuters Foundation reports. Just check out the Flashfood app.

Vegetables, fruits, breads, smoked fish, and cuts of meat are all priced at half to two-thirds the normal price at chains like Giant and Meijer, and the expiration date is approaching.

The result was a lower bill for Teaford and an even deeper sense of satisfaction, even as prices skyrocketed after the pandemic.

“I hate food waste and love bargains,” Teaford, 66, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, grilling a plate of ribs for half the price on the Flashfood app.

Since Teaford saved about $450 on groceries this year, some of her neighbors have also signed up.

“It makes sense,” she said. “We’re just used to saving.”

Food waste apps not only save people money, they also play a role in reducing climate change emissions. Agriculture, food processing and delivery all consume fossil fuels, but increased food production is a major driver of deforestation.

According to the United Nations, the world produces enough food for everyone, but about a third of it is lost along supply chains or wasted.

price increase

Food waste apps have been around for years, but recent economic turmoil (from COVID-19 to the war in Ukraine) has increased their prominence and usage, according to close observation. said the person.

Flashfood is now deployed in about 1,500 stores across North America, has been downloaded about 2.5 million times, and its user base has grown 40% in the past year alone as the cost of living crisis puts pressure on people’s budgets. said to have increased.

US inflation hit 8% this year, the fastest since the 1970s, while Russia’s war with Ukraine and supply chain problems pushed up food and energy prices.

About 10% of US households, or 13.5 million households, are food insecure, according to government data.

Food bank network Feeding America says hunger is worsening in the pandemic due to job losses and poverty, especially among families with children and communities of color.

“As food prices rose, people looked at the app more and more,” said Josh Dominguez, CEO of Flash Food, who founded Flash Food in 2016.

Since then, the company says it has diverted over 50 million pounds (22.7 million kg) of food from landfills, saving shoppers over $130 million.

Sepideh Burkett, Vice President of Store Experience at 240-store grocery chain Meijer, said:

Meijer was able to reduce food waste in-store by 10 percent using Flashfood in early tests, she said.

tech solution

The pandemic has raised awareness of food waste and how best to combat it, says ReFED, a nonprofit that advocates for systemic change and wants to halve US food waste and losses by 2030. said Dana Ganders, executive director of

“The last few years have not only seen an explosion of innovation around food waste reduction solutions, but we have also seen some of them succeed.

This has created a “flywheel effect,” which ballooned from $500 million in 2019 to $2 billion last year, she said.

Waste remains a challenge because it is so unpredictable and diverse, Ganders says.

But “technology has new capabilities to broadcast information to large numbers of people in real time and make (some of) this food available,” Ganders said.

For example, the Too Good to Go app seeks to address various waste possibilities by allowing users to place $5 “orders” from restaurants, bakeries, or other local outlets. until closing time.

Lucy Bash, co-founder of a Copenhagen-based app that launched in 2016, said that “retailers really didn’t have a solution” to food waste.

Big charities do a lot, but they can’t visit every city bakery near closing time.

Users typically get food worth three times the amount they pay.

“With COVID coming and inflation being huge, it’s great to pay just a third,” she said. It’s a way to let

Too Good to Go boasts nearly 70 million users in 17 countries, saving around 300,000 meals every day.

Melissa Spiesman, chief operating officer of Food Rescu US, said the app is also helping hungry people as the pandemic has raised awareness among Americans about being deprived close to home. increase.

The nonprofit runs an app that connects farms, restaurants, and more with thousands of volunteers in 21 states to collect surplus food and deliver it to soup kitchens, shelters, and hunger relief organizations.

“In the early days of COVID-19, businesses started shutting down and reducing hours, and everyone started calling,” she said. “We were flooded with large amounts of food.”

Then, as supply chains faltered, farms were also calling because they were running out of workers or running out of orders.

“There was something that woke many people up,” she said. “More people are realizing there are services to help them, and more communities want to do good.”

