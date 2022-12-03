Comparison of Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show





Augusta, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Two of the most popular smart assistants are the Amazon Echo Show (powered by Alexa) and the Google Nest Hub powered by Google Assistant.

Both devices are very similar. Both let you view the weather forecast, read the top news stories of the day, answer questions and tell jokes.

Both can be used as digital photo frames to display photos from your phone or cloud storage.

Their similarity doesn’t really matter when it comes to which one is best for you or someone on your gift list.

The biggest difference is how these devices interact with other smart devices in your home. Echo is the only device that can monitor and stream live video from Ring doorbells and Blink security cameras. Echo can also control other Amazon products such as Eufy robovacs.

It’s also great if you have other Echo devices in your house and want to make announcements throughout each room.

You can shop on Amazon through your device or make a video call from one Echo Show to another, wherever you are.

If someone in your faraway family has an Echo show, you can use the camera to make a call. Google Nest Hub does not have a camera and does not control or stream video from Ring Doorbell and Blink Security cameras.

But it makes a lot of things better. Nest Hub has the Google Assistant built-in, so it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a true assistant to help you add calendar events to your Google Calendar that appear anywhere you use the app or Google Chrome browser .

Also great for watching live TV and movies. Google Nest Hub plays live video from YouTube TV and music from Google Music.

It also plays Netflix content. Echo Show can only play Amazon Prime Video movies and TV shows.

Both can play music from Spotify. If you’re using one of these assistants to watch videos, we recommend the Google Nest Hub, which has a larger screen and better speakers. Both are on sale during the holidays.

The Google Nest Hub is half price at most retailers at $49.99, while the Echo Show 5 is around $35, but you can find better deals by bundling it with other Amazon devices.

Amazon and Google have chosen not to get along with each other, so you can’t buy a Google Nest Hub from Amazon. Walmart only carries the Google Nest Hub.

Some retailers such as Best Buy and Target sell both devices. Which one is right for you? It depends on what other devices you use and what you use them for.

For a true work assistant sitting at your desk to help you with your daily tasks, we recommend Google Nest Hub. Primary he also serves as an extra screen for watching YouTube videos, streaming YouTube Music, and watching news and sports programming from your computer workstation.

For voice announcements and video calls to connect with family, Echo Show is great, but only for Amazon Prime members.

