Siemens Energy and Georgia Tech Announce the Signing of a Master Research Agreement Focusing on the Development of Energy Technologies Including Hydrogen





Siemens Energy and Georgia Tech have announced the signing of a Master Research Agreement to focus on the development of energy technologies, including hydrogen.

At a signing ceremony held this week at the Siemens Energy Innovation Center in Orlando, Siemens Energy and the Georgia Institute of Technology are committed to working together on solutions that meet society’s growing energy demands in an economically and environmentally sustainable manner. has officially announced.

With the launch of the Innovation Center earlier this year, Siemens Energy announced its intention to expand cooperation with leading research universities on a wide range of energy technologies.

The Master Research Agreement allows Georgia Tech and Siemens Energy to collaborate on research and openly support each other’s independent research and development work. The two organizations have a decades-long history of cooperation on energy projects, with a particular focus on design, materials, manufacturing, and gas turbine combustion.

Rich Faulberg, president of Siemens Energy North America, said:

At Siemens Energy, we always say we can’t do it alone when it comes to enabling the energy transition.

Georgia Tech is one of the country’s leading research institutions, building strong relationships to deliver innovative solutions that support a clean, reliable, and economically viable energy system I am proud to continue.

said Chaouki T. Abdallah, executive vice president of research at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is proud to work with longtime partner Siemens Energy on research that is central to the future of energy and sustainability.

We are delighted to forge decades of cooperation. We also look forward to working together on solutions that expand economic opportunities, address existential challenges, and improve people’s lives.

The first projects under the agreement will focus on technologies that enable flexible use of hydrogen-based fuels and reduce the carbon footprint of other energy sources. In the future, joint projects may focus on government-funded projects, especially those related to the development of the hydrogen economy.

The agreement will also enable Georgia Tech to perform contractual work in support of Siemens Energy-led research projects, and Siemens Energy will function more effectively as a member of the Industry Advisory Board for Georgia Tech’s research initiatives. You will be able to

Tim Lewen, professor and executive director of the Georgia Institute of Technology Strategic Energy Institute, said:

We are very pleased to enter into this important partnership with Siemens Energy.

Siemens Energy enables us to fulfill our mission of integrating energy activities across the country’s largest technical university, from generation to distribution to use.

This press release and press photos / press photos / other materials are available at https://press.siemens-energy.com/na/en.

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with customers and partners to tackle future energy systems and support the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain, from power generation, transmission to storage.

The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technologies such as gas and steam turbines, hydrogen-powered hybrid power plants, generators and transformers. Over 50% of his portfolio is already decarbonised.

A majority stake in the publicly traded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader in renewable energy. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on Siemens Energy technology.

Siemens Energy employs approximately 91,000 people in more than 90 countries around the world and has revenues of 28.5 billion in fiscal year 2021. www.siemens-energy.com.

Georgia Tech is a public research university that develops leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The institute offers degrees in business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and science.

Nearly 44,000 students representing 50 states and 149 countries study at our main campus in Atlanta and our campuses in France and China through distance and online learning. A leading technical university, Georgia Tech is the engine of economic development in Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

