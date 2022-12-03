New York’s technology and innovation leadership is threatened by short-sighted policy decisions





New York State has one of the most dynamic innovation ecosystems in the country. From 2017 to 2021, 7,321 New York-based startups raised $116.5 billion in private venture capital to fund their game-changing ideas and grow their businesses. New York State institutions also play an important role, investing more in research and development than any other state in the country.

Overall, the Empire State is the engine of innovation in America, and this is very important. Because our country is in fierce competition with authoritarian regimes determined to undermine our values ​​and institutions and overtake America’s technological superiority.

Elected officials, including President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (DN.Y.), are pushing the American world to keep ahead of its totalitarian rivals and reduce its reliance on foreign-made technology. We must focus on policies that encourage, rather than stifle, the leading tech companies.

The reality is that technology is not just another sector of the economy. It is the very backbone of our national security, our economic prosperity and the free flow of information across borders. Increasingly, technological power is geopolitical power.

China understands the power and importance of technology. That’s why we’ve invested trillions of dollars in developing our own innovation capabilities. As a result of these investments and China’s blatant theft of technology, US superiority over China has eroded in key areas. Another part of that strategy is to make the West more dependent on China, including for technology. In fact, President Xi Jinping made it clear in his 2020 speech that the reliance of the international production chain on China needs to be increased.

Unfortunately, instead of fighting back against China’s strategy of dependence, some lawmakers are supporting this effort by unwittingly defending anti-innovation policies. hinder entrepreneurship. Worse, many of the bill’s toughest restrictions don’t apply to foreign technology companies, including Chinese companies.

These lawmakers also want to limit mergers and acquisitions by America’s top technology companies. This will seriously damage the innovation ecosystem, as being acquired by a larger company is the preferred exit strategy for the majority of startups, as investors will not be able to obtain reasonable returns from acquisitions. In that case, investor capital would drain out of the startup, undermining innovation and reducing jobs.creation.

Over the past few decades, shortsighted policy decisions have cost New York more than 300,000 manufacturing jobs. Technology cannot make the same mistake. It matters which country builds the future. U.S. technology companies have a global reach and are helping advance Western values ​​of an open and accessible Internet. Washington and New York should focus on incentivizing innovation, not scaring it. The stakes are too high and you have to get this right.

Doug Kelly is CEO of theAmerican Edge Project. The American Edge Project is a coalition of nearly 20 organizations, including leading technology companies and industry associations, dedicated to advancing and protecting America’s technology and innovation.

