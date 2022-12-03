Using technology for the Sustainable Development Goals: Ashwath Narayan





As the week-long Innovation Lab UNLEASH 22 for Sustainable Development kicks off in Mysore on Saturday, CN Ashwas Narayan, Minister of Information Technology and Biotechnology, said governments, businesses and innovators will work together to ensure that technology is actively harmonized with society. emphasized the need to be managed to Requires and promotes sustainable development.

In welcoming the event attended by talented people from over 100 countries, he offered solutions to some of the major challenges facing the world in agriculture, health, education, social impact or governance. As said, innovation and technology have emerged. Name the challenge, and for each case there will be an innovative solution, he said.

Narayan argued that Karnataka, which has emerged as the number one state in India’s innovation index for the past three years, is the world’s innovation gateway to India, and that the state government has its own initiative to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. It said it has launched an innovation program for (SDGs) Grand Challenge Karnataka. The program aims to channelize innovation for social impact. The Karnataka government has identified social issues related to the SDGs. Problem statements are provided to start-ups and innovators to suggest potential solutions. We have implemented challenges related to areas such as mobility, water, clean environment, education and primary health care, he said.

UNLEASH 22 aims to develop innovative, scalable new solutions to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Accelerate positive change towards the SDGs by mobilizing young talent in community leadership, problem-solving and launching social and environmental solutions.

UNLEASH 22 will focus on seven SDGs, including health and well-being. Under these goals, talent can find solutions to improve diabetes awareness, access to health care and prevention with a focus on non-communicable diseases. .

There will also be a focus on Clean Water and Sanitation, where talented people will co-create solutions to address current water and sanitation challenges, protect clean water sources and Focus on new initiatives to better manage usage. Under the Affordable and Clean Energy SDGs, talent develops the energy solutions needed for the energy transition.

Mr. Narayan also noted the focus on sustainability in government-run programs, adding that issues related to sustainable development were also widely discussed at the recently concluded Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Sumith Virmani, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, IT and BT EV Division, Meena Nagaraj, Director, IT and BT and a descendant of the former Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

