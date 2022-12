UK Publishers File 13.6 Billion Lawsuit Against Google Alleging Market Abuse – WP Tavern

A group of 130,000 companies that publish about 1,750,000 websites and applications in the UK have filed a lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet. The complaint is managed by the law firm Humphries Kerstetter and Geradin Partners, who allege: UK app.

An economic analysis of Google’s alleged anti-competitive behavior suggests that some companies may have cut their advertising revenue by 40%. Google said he was the subject of multiple regulatory investigations in the EU, UK and US, and that French competition authorities fined him 220 million dollars, but the claims were made to compensate publishers and through a competition class action lawsuit. It is intended to recover losses.

A statement released by Humphries Kerstetter details the focus of their investigation.

All of these competitive studies focus on the same core facts. Google dominates the market for ad tech services in the UK and around the world, with up to 90% of the market in certain sectors. This allows Google to determine the terms, control pricing and, in some cases, prioritize its own platform in the process of choosing which ads to publish.

The Competitive Claims allegation is similar to the US Department of Justice’s allegation that Google used AMP to sabotage header bidding and throttle non-AMP ad load times.

“The market for online advertising is sophisticated, technological and highly automated,” said Claudio Pollack, head of competitive claims for UK publishers. “Advertisements are sold in a fraction of a second, a process designed to match the profile of the individual who visits the website with the product being advertised. It operates in an ideal world that works on both sides and ensures that the marketplace operates efficiently and effectively.Unfortunately, the fact that this marketplace has developed primarily to serve Google It is now well established.”

Another multi-billion euro claim will be handled by a Dutch law firm in cooperation with Geradin Partners and will be executed in parallel in the EU. They are seeking damages to smaller local publishers struggling to survive amid declining advertising revenues.

The value of the claims we have is substantial, but we believe the issue is more than money,” said Professor Geradin, founding partner of Geradin Partners. “For years, Google has denied UK, European and other businesses the opportunity to earn a decent income through advertising, including local news outlets and publishers of community-focused websites. In addition to having Google explain that the parties who suffered the loss need adequate compensation, CAT claims are accomplished at no cost to those parties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wptavern.com/uk-publishers-file-13-6-billion-lawsuit-against-google-alleging-market-abuse

