Electronic Arts, haptic feedback technology, etc. strengthen accessibility patent pledge





Electronic Arts redoubles its commitment to making gaming fairer and more inclusive.

Redwood City-based video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) on Friday filed a significant patent addition to the company called the Accessibility Patent Pledge, aimed at furthering diversity and inclusion through disability and accessibility. announced an investment. The announcement coincides with this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which takes place this weekend.

Innovation, creativity and inclusivity are our foundations. When we launched the Accessibility Patent Pledge last year, we were humbled by the positive feedback we received from both the industry and players. Everyone at EA truly believes that nothing should stand between players and our shared love of video games. That’s why we’re excited to continue adding the latest and pioneering accessibility solutions to our pledge. Chris Bruzzo, EA’s chief experience officer, said in a statement. If our awesome team’s idea could help reduce or remove accessibility barriers or empower players, let others use it, even if they haven’t already. I want to Sharing ideas and innovations for the benefit of our video game family is at the core of our Accessibility Patent Pledge.

EAs Pledge launched last August and, according to the company, offers free access to accessibility-related patents and technology with competitors as part of EA’s ongoing effort to reduce or eliminate barriers to positive play and access wherever possible. Designed to serve developers. As much as possible in a video game.

Today’s addition to the Pledge focuses on how gamers with disabilities can better engage with their content. EA added a machine learning system and haptic feedback technology. They are designed to enhance a gamer’s in-game experience through enhanced sensory integration and more. Additionally, artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques allow developers to configure controller settings to optimize for each individual’s unique needs and tolerances. There’s also the virtual joystick technology currently used in the FIFA Mobile soccer title, which EA says moves based on the position of a person’s thumb on the screen. their appendages.

Beyond technology-driven patents, EA is also open sourcing the Fonttik tool. Fonttik automatically recognizes in-game text, determines if it meets specified readability standards, and can adjust it on the fly if necessary. This is a clear boon for visually impaired gamers, for example.

Today’s news that EA has reaffirmed its commitment to its accessibility pledge comes a year after the company unveiled a ping-based system for the popular Apex Legends game. It allows players to communicate with each other at the touch of a button. Its technology has also evolved to help adjust screen color and brightness to help people with different types of light sensitivity.

For more information on EA’s commitment to accessibility, please visit the company’s Accessibility Portal webpage.

