Apple cuts AI image synthesis time in half with new Stable Diffusion fix





Magnification / Two examples of artwork generated by Stable Diffusion provided by Apple.

On Wednesday, Apple released optimizations that allow the Stable Diffusion AI image generator to run on Apple silicon using Core ML, Apple’s proprietary framework for machine learning models. This optimization allows app developers to use Apple Neural Engine hardware to perform Stable Diffusion nearly twice as fast as previous Mac-based methods.

Stable Diffusion (SD), launched in August, is an open-source AI image synthesis model that generates novel images from text input. For example, typing “astronaut on a dragon” into SD usually produces just that image.

By releasing a new SD optimization available as a conversion script on GitHub, Apple wants to unlock the full potential of image compositing on their devices, according to Apple Research’s announcement page. . “As the number of applications for Stable Diffusion continues to grow, enabling developers to effectively leverage this technology is critical to creating apps that creatives everywhere can use.”

Apple also cites privacy and avoidance of cloud computing costs as benefits of running AI-generated models locally on a Mac or Apple device.

“Data provided by the user as input to the model remains on the user’s device, preserving end-user privacy,” Apple said. “Second, after the initial download, the user does not need an internet connection to use the model. Finally, by deploying this model locally, developers can reduce or eliminate server-related costs. increase.”

Currently, Stable Diffusion produces the fastest images on Nvidia’s high-end GPUs when running locally on a Windows or Linux PC. For example, generating 512512 images in 50 steps on an RTX 3060 takes about 8.7 seconds on the machine.

By comparison, the traditional method of running Stable Diffusion on an Apple Silicon Mac is much slower, taking about 69.8 seconds to generate 512512 images in 50 steps using Diffusion Bee in tests on an M1 Mac Mini. .

According to Apple’s benchmarks on GitHub, Apple’s new Core ML SD optimization can generate 512512 50-step images in 35 seconds on the M1 chip. The M2 performs the task in 23 seconds, and Apple’s most powerful silicon chip, the M1 Ultra, can achieve the same result in just 9 seconds. This is a dramatic improvement, cutting the generation time by almost half for M1.

Apple’s GitHub release is a Python package that converts Stable Diffusion models from PyTorch to Core ML, and includes a Swift package for model deployment. Optimization works with Stable Diffusion 1.4, 1.5 and the newly released 2.0.

Currently, the experience of setting up Stable Diffusion with Core ML locally on Mac is aimed at developers and requires basic command-line skills, but Hugging Face is a great introduction to Apple’s Core ML optimizations. We have published a detailed guide for setting up Experiment.

For those less tech-savvy, the aforementioned app called Diffusion Bee makes it easy to run Stable Diffusion on Apple Silicon, but Apple’s new optimizations haven’t been integrated yet. You can also run Stable Diffusion on your iPhone or iPad using the Draw Things app.

